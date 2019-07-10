3 Potential SummerSlam opponents for The Undertaker

Habil Ahmed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 625 // 10 Jul 2019, 02:56 IST

The Undertaker returned to save Roman Reigns on Raw

The Undertaker shocked the world when he came to the aide of former nemesis Roman Reigns on June 24 episode of WWE RAW. Unclear as his intentions were, this author believes there is more to it than meets the eye.

That said, his return to WWE and the eventual match at Extreme Rules could just be the next step in setting up his next big singles feud.

Today, we look at 3 WWE superstars that could potentially face the Deadman at SummerSlam, later this year.

#3 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has come a long way from being a member of 3MB to the near-perfect heel that he is today. All he needs now is that monster push to help him become the main eventer that everybody knows he can be.

It has been widely reported that the Deadman has handpicked the Scottish Psychopath to be his next opponent, and their Extreme Rules tag team match seems to have been set up to result in exactly that.

A post-match beatdown of The Undertaker at the hands of McIntyre could set up the clash at the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. With all the talent in the world, a high-profile feud like this can only help elevate the former ‘Chosen One’ to the main event scene, a position he thoroughly deserves to be in.

As a fan of what Drew McIntyre has become, I can go one step further and hope for him to beat the Deadman at SummerSlam. A victory over the legend that is The Undertaker can only further his stock and help him pick up momentum towards what could be an amazing Royal Rumble victory.

If Drew is to be in the main event of WrestleMania 36 (and he probably really should), a SummerSlam victory over The Undertaker would be a good place to start.

