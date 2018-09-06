Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 Potential Swerves For The Shield vs RAW Roster Storyline

Top 5 / Top 10
06 Sep 2018

Earlier this week, The Shield were attacked by The Raw roster as they made their way to the ring to extract revenge on Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The trio was then arrested but was able to make bail in time to return and save Finn Balor from a beatdown at the hands of The Monster Among Men and the Tag Team Champions.

The Raw locker room was once again waiting for The Hounds of Justice and just 13 days before Roman Reigns steps inside Satan's Structure with Braun Strowman, he was handed another shocking beatdown along with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, the latter of which was left bloodied after he was thrown into a stationary police van.

The Shield have been forced to fight against the odds before, they are no strangers to being underdogs and it's obvious that the final Raw before Hell in a Cell is going to see the trio extract some form of revenge against everyone who was involved in this week's beatdown.

#3 Stephanie McMahon returns

Stephanie McMahon was worried about protecting her SummerSlam main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns a few weeks ago, but suddenly she's alright with Reigns being beaten by a number of superstars ahead of his Hell in a Cell main event?

There is only one person that has the power to send the Raw locker room out to attack The Shield and that's Baron Corbin. As acting General Manager he hasn't been following anything that The Authority would consider was best for business and Stephanie McMahon needs to return and tell him that.

Triple H will be there next week on Raw, but he isn't the Commissioner, it's Stephanie who needs to put Corbin in his place and then give The Shield a fair chance to extract revenge on all the men who were part of Corbin's plan.


