3 Predictions for Bianca Belair if she loses at WWE Bash in Berlin

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are trying to reclaim the Women's Tag Team Championship from Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. They will have another chance this Saturday, August 31, when they collide in a title match at Bash in Berlin.

Belair and Cargill are trying to build some momentum heading into their clash with the reigning champions, who have done a great job since winning the titles.

Bianca and Jade find themselves in a must-win situation, as a defeat on Saturday and failure to reclaim the titles could impact their run on SmackDown. Considering that, we will look at three predictions for Bianca Belair should she lose at Bash in Berlin.

Trending

#3. Bianca Belair can take some time off

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Should she lose on Saturday, Bianca Belair will likely not have another title opportunity for a while. WWE could write her off TV to take a hiatus.

That way, she can reclaim her momentum and make her comeback, aiming at a single run and becoming world champion again. It has been a while since she was part of the title picture, and it would make sense for WWE to keep her out for a while and have her return at some point in the coming months.

#2. Going after Nia Jax

A loss to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn would end Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's hopes of reclaiming the Women's Tag Team Titles and their partnership.

The two stars could then go separate ways. Belair would be able to go after the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax. Currently a babyface, Bianca could have a title opportunity against Jax, who is presently a heel.

At the same time, after Bayley's loss at SummerSlam, there have not been many top female stars who could step up and challenge Jax for the title, aside from Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, who might turn face soon to cash in her briefcase on the current champion.

Thus, Bianca Belair could challenge Nia to a title match at the coming premium live event (Bad Blood, October 5).

#1. Have a heel turn and turn on Jade Cargill

The WWE creative team is considering this scenario, but it is unknown if and when it will take place. However, a defeat at Bash in Berlin could create the perfect opportunity for a heel turn and feud.

Bianca could assault Jade after their title match, or she could refuse to tag and cost her team the Tag Team Titles.

Should this happen, the feud between the two could last for weeks on SmackDown and extend to the remaining PLEs this year (Bad Blood, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series).

The Bash in Berlin this Saturday will shed more light on Bianca Belair's next steps and what WWE has planned for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback