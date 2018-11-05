×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 predictions for WWE this month (November 2018)

Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Preview
969   //    05 Nov 2018, 19:00 IST

Will Shane McMahon finally turn heel during this month?
Will Shane McMahon finally turn heel during this month?

Given the huge success of WWE Super Show-Down in October, followed by the critically acclaimed Evolution, the first ever all women pay-per-view, hopes of WWE fans were very high for Crown Jewel, WWE's second event in the Middle East after The Greatest Royal Rumble. However, for all the hype and excitement surrounding it, what we got was a damp squib.

But do not worry, because we are only in the first week of November, and the whole month lies ahead. Apart from the usual shocks and surprises, this month may feature WWE laying down the bread crumbs for a few potential feuds for Royal Rumble, and also there is Survivor Series, one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views knocking at our door.

Thus, there is so much to look forward to, and in this article, I present to you 3 predictions for November.

#3 John Cena returns to feud with Lesnar

Cena could return to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship
Cena could return to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

After being the poster boy of WWE for over 10 years, John Cena has transitioned himself into a part-timer.

The 16 time WWE Champion last featured in a tag-team match with Bobby Lashley at Super Show-Down in October, and recently The Leader of Cenation pulled out from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

However, the future Hall of Famer is rumoured to return anytime soon for a long stint with the WWE.

Cena has won the championship for a record 16 times, and is currently on a tie with Ric Flair. However, he along with the fans have waited long enough, and given Roman's temporary departure from the WWE due to illness, plus Strowman being involved in a temporary feud with Corbin, we may witness Cena return not only to challenge Lesnar for the gold, but also go on to win it before 2019. He could then put Strowman over at Royal Rumble.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena Shane McMahon
Shubham Singh
ANALYST
Just a fan and a sports enthusiast who likes to put forward his views on anything and everything related to it.
Hits and Misses for RAW and SmackDown Live this Month...
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Evolution's go-home episode of Raw (22...
RELATED STORY
5 things which could possibly happen on WWE TV in November
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Happen in WWE This Month
RELATED STORY
7 bold predictions for Crown Jewel's go-home episode of...
RELATED STORY
3 interesting things which could happen this week on Raw...
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (3 September 2018)
RELATED STORY
3 Mistakes That WWE Made On Raw (29 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
WWE 2018: 5 best heel wrestlers this year
RELATED STORY
5 Last-Minute predictions for WWE Raw (8 October 2018)
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us