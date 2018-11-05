3 predictions for WWE this month (November 2018)

Will Shane McMahon finally turn heel during this month?

Given the huge success of WWE Super Show-Down in October, followed by the critically acclaimed Evolution, the first ever all women pay-per-view, hopes of WWE fans were very high for Crown Jewel, WWE's second event in the Middle East after The Greatest Royal Rumble. However, for all the hype and excitement surrounding it, what we got was a damp squib.

But do not worry, because we are only in the first week of November, and the whole month lies ahead. Apart from the usual shocks and surprises, this month may feature WWE laying down the bread crumbs for a few potential feuds for Royal Rumble, and also there is Survivor Series, one of the 'Big Four' pay-per-views knocking at our door.

Thus, there is so much to look forward to, and in this article, I present to you 3 predictions for November.

#3 John Cena returns to feud with Lesnar

Cena could return to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship

After being the poster boy of WWE for over 10 years, John Cena has transitioned himself into a part-timer.

The 16 time WWE Champion last featured in a tag-team match with Bobby Lashley at Super Show-Down in October, and recently The Leader of Cenation pulled out from the Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

However, the future Hall of Famer is rumoured to return anytime soon for a long stint with the WWE.

Cena has won the championship for a record 16 times, and is currently on a tie with Ric Flair. However, he along with the fans have waited long enough, and given Roman's temporary departure from the WWE due to illness, plus Strowman being involved in a temporary feud with Corbin, we may witness Cena return not only to challenge Lesnar for the gold, but also go on to win it before 2019. He could then put Strowman over at Royal Rumble.

