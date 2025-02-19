3 Predictions for the Hardy Boyz in WWE ahead of their return

No Quarter Catch Crew (NQCC) is looking to get a piece of TNA gold, and the faction called out The Hardy Boyz on WWE NXT this week. NQCC has been doing well on the brand and has long held the Heritage Cup. Recently, they turned their attention to Matt and Jeff Hardy's TNA World Tag Team Titles.

Ad

The latest edition of the show featured them calling out the veterans. It looks like WWE and TNA will book a match between the two teams. It will be exciting to see the future Hall of Famers return to WWE for a top match that can lead to something bigger.

Check out the three predictions for The Hardy Boyz ahead of their return.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

#3. The Hardy Boyz could turn their attention to the NXT Tag Team Championship

Ad

Trending

NQCC could get into a top feud with Hardy Boyz. The two sides could have an iconic match on next week’s show or soon after.

It could lead to something bigger for Matt and Jeff Hardy, who could defeat NQCC to retain their titles. After their win, they could express their desire to win some gold in WWE again.

That could see Hardy Boyz get into a rivalry with FrAxiom for some time. The duo could challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship without putting their titles on the line. It could lead to a top match that elevates Fraxiom even more as a tag team. Many already regard them as the best in the company.

Ad

Ultimately, they could have a big match at a top NXT event or even a PLE where both teams could shine before Nathan Frazer and Axiom retain their titles to make a statement.

#2. Win the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver

Ad

The Hardy Boyz are no strangers to the Stamford-based wrestling promotion. Meanwhile, Fraxiom has been at the top of its game, and it looks like no one on the roster can dethrone them for the tag team titles.

WWE could do the unthinkable and make a TNA tag team win gold in the company to shake things up. At Stand & Deliver, Matt and Jeff Hardy could challenge Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Ad

The TNA champs could take the titles off Fraxiom just before WrestleMania 41 to make headlines. That could allow Frazer and Axiom to move to the main roster post-WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, a tag team could step up and defeat the veterans to win the titles back so that the brand could get a big push. The booking could help several superstars get over.

#1. The Hardy Boyz could get a WWE main roster run

Ad

A win over NQCC can do wonders for The Hardy Boyz upon their WWE return. They were once the most decorated tag team in the company, and their fortunes could change if they make a comeback on behalf of TNA.

Fans could see them defeat NQCC and make a move on the main roster soon after. That could see them face some top tag teams on the brand, including Street Profits and even the WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY.

A feud and a match against either or both teams would be great for the company. It could elevate the company's tag teams by putting them against one of the best of all time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback