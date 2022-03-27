3 predictions for night 2 of WrestleMania 38

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 38, is just one week away. Scheduled for April 2 & 3, the two-night event will be hosted by AT&T Stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex city of Arlington, Texas.

As of now, the match card for both nights looks stacked. Fans are especially eager to witness Night 2's Winner Takes All match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Night 2 will also feature multi-team matches for the RAW and Women's Tag Team Championships as well as the high-profile celebrity matches of Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville and Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee.

Since this is WrestleMania, there are bound to be surprising moments, huge spectacles, and memorable in-ring action. Without further ado, here are three predictions for night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes is kept for the second night

Per reports, Cody Rhodes and WWE have finally come to an agreement and the former AEW superstar is expected to return to the fold at WrestleMania 38. If there aren't any last-minute changes, Rhodes is expected to clash against Seth Rollins in a high-profile match.

On another note, WWE has announced five matches for the second night so far. However, the mid-card looks a bit thin. One could argue that aside from Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, the card lacks legit draws.

WWE could change that by adding Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes for April 3. Truth be told, this match has all the ingredients to be a blockbuster. Expect the duo to complement each other well as the hype of Rhodes jumping back to the WWE carries this bout to classic status.

#2. Gable Stevenson debuts and makes his mark

Ever since he was drafted to RAW last year, Gable Stevenson's WWE debut has been highly anticipated. The wait seems to be finally over as the NCAA champion is expected to start at WrestleMania 38.

In a recent interview, Gable Stevenson confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania. On top of that, recent reports have revealed that a backstage pitch has been made for Gable to squash Omos at the Show of Shows.

While WWE feeding Omos to the Olympic gold medalist seems unlikely, expect the latter to be involved in some capacity at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Creative could have Gable stand tall over heels in an impromptu match to hype his debut. It would be even more interesting if WWE decides to get him involved in the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match to spice things up.

#1. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in the Winner Takes All match for the unification of the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. However, the chances of The Beast becoming the new unified champion look minimal.

Given that Roman has always been 'The Guy' for Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar is a part-timer, a win for The Tribal Chief looks all but certain.

Since a clean loss would undermine the company's top babyface, expect Creative to book The Beast strong, only for Roman to find a way to steal the victory. Come what may, this high-profile match promises to be an intense and action-packed affair.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

