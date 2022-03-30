3 predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 38

WWE's grandest event of the year, WrestleMania 38 is scheduled for this weekend. The two-night event will emanate live from the AT&T Stadium in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex city of Arlington, Texas.

Given how well WWE has managed to hype the premium live event, fans are eagerly waiting for April 2 & 3 to see their favorite superstars in action.

While a lot of existing feuds are expected to culminate on The Show of Shows, WWE is expected to lay down the breadcrumbs for a few new ones. Furthermore, with some high-profile returns and debuts on the card, a lot is expected to change in WWE very soon.

To feed all our curiosities for the time being, here are three huge predictions for WWE after WrestleMania 38.

#3. WWE viewership takes a hit after WrestleMania 38

While the road to WrestleMania has had its fair share of highs and lows, WWE has enjoyed good ratings and viewership for the most part.

If the penultimate episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 saw a rise, the recently concluded go-home episode of RAW before The Show of Shows has garnered the highest demo ratings since August 2021. However, things could change following WrestleMania 38.

With some legit draws such as Edge and Brock Lesnar likely to go back to being part-timers, plus several high-profile feuds potentially culminating this weekend, viewership may take a hit following WrestleMania.

While the expected returns of Cody Rhodes and Bayley may help WWE enjoy a temporary spike in viewership, expect this to change in the long run, given the lack of legit draws on the roster.

#2. WWE books Gable Steveson as the next big thing

Per reports, Gable Steveson is likely to make his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. While the NCAA champion confirmed that he will be in attendance at WrestleMania, it isn't clear what WWE has in store for him.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gable could replace Bobby Lashley if the latter fails to get medically cleared for his match against Omos. Come what may, Gable is likely to be booked strong upon his debut.

Reportedly, Vince McMahon is high on the Olympic Gold Medalist and fans can expect the creative to book him as the next big thing.

Don't be surprised if WWE launches Steveson in the main event scene as early as Summerslam.

#1. Roman Reigns' era as the Unified Champion begins

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash against each other at WrestleMania 38 in the Winner Takes All title unification match. While one can never rule The Beast out, the chances of the former becoming the unified champion on April 3 are very high.

In case you didn't know, WWE is advertising Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship on April 16. This hints at a potential win for The Big Dog at WrestleMania 38.

There's no denying that The Tribal Chief has been phenomenal as a heel on the blue brand and deserves a stint as the Unified Champion. Fans can expect Roman to start his reign as the new Unified Champion following the Show of Shows.

However, it would be interesting to see how WWE decides to book him as a potential babyface turn doesn't seem too far.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Should Roman Reigns turn babyface? Yes No 34 votes so far