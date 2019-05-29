3 Promotions that should work more closely with WWE

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 126 // 29 May 2019, 02:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Street Profits were awesome in Evolve

Since the territory days, professional wrestling has drastically evolved, with new and existing promotions affording their efforts to appease wrestling fans. However, fans always want more. Just imagine the possibilities should promotions work together instead of against each other. In recent years, Ring of Honor (ROH), and New Japan Pro Wrestling would conduct multiple joint events, to relative success. Notably, the G1 SuperCard on April 6th, 2019.

Historically, WWE has tended to work independently from other promotions, perhaps due to their immense popularity in the industry. Recently, WWE has made bold attempts, partnering with Evolve and Progress Wrestling, allowing Pete Dunne and others to enter WWE. Therefore, what other lucrative partnerships could WWE create? Regardless of their decision, new partnerships would be key in their battle with All Elite Wrestling.

#3 Major League Wrestling

Lucha Bros plying their trade

The American promotion Major League Wrestling has been in operation since 2002. From its base in Florida, MLW affords weekly television shows called MLW Fusion. Generally, MLW has been successful in having provided platforms for notable names such as Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Low Ki, and Tom Lawlor. However, they have yet managed to reach the heights of promotions such as Ring of Honor. However, working with bigger promotions would increase their credibility.

Recently, on the 27th May 2019 episode of WWE Raw, an employee working for MLW appeared against Shane McMahon, during his storyline with Roman Reigns. That employee was Reign's relative, Lance Anoa'i (watch the video below). The inclusive of non-WWE talent on WWE television is not a rare occurrence. However, it breeds potential to work with a progressive company such as MLW.

Considering that AEW is working closely with Oriental Wrestling Entertainment suggests the company is thinking outside the box. Therefore, to counter AEW, it would benefit WWE to consider the same prospect. Therefore, could fans be treated to a working relationship and events between WWE and MLW in the future?

1 / 3 NEXT