3 Questions WWE Needs To Answer After RAW

Something to speculate about

Another edition of Monday Night RAW has come to an end. It was a good episode overall with the usual fillers that no one cared about. One interesting this is that WWE clearly mentioned Crown Jewel all throughout the show. But they didn't refer to Saudi Arabia at all. So we know that the event is still going to happen but if they have changed the location, that remains to be seen. Other good things to note were that we saw were the returns of Sasha Banks, Tamina, Apollo Crews & Samir Singh.

But some things that WWE did on RAW has raised further questions. In this article, we will take a look at 3 such questions that WWE needs to answer after Raw-

#3 Will Dean Ambrose turn heel or not?

Ambrose looks totally confused

Another episode of RAW and more tease for a Dean Ambrose heel turn. WWE has continued to make us believe that Ambrose is having some issues with The Shield. But when the show comes to an end, they are standing together yet again. So basically they start the show with all this tease and went back to square one.

There is still no concise hints about whether Ambrose will turn heel or not. Looking at this from a storyline perspective, it's good that it is unpredictable. But at the same time, WWE needs to give something to Dean Ambrose. He doesn't have a match for Crown Jewel. Seth Rollins qualified for the World Cup and Roman Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against Lesnar and Strowman. So maybe if he goes to the show without a match, it'll be clear that he could turn heel at the show.

WWE needs to answer this next week and give us a clear hint about what exactly they are trying to do with Dean Ambrose.

