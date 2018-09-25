3 random WWE Tag Team pairings who became champions

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 758 // 25 Sep 2018, 02:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Odd couple

Through the span of wrestling history, there has been great tag teams around. Some are first rate and stick together for quite a long time. Many are legendary - The Road Warriors, the Rock n Roll Express, the Midnight Express, Harlem Heat, The Hart Foundation, The Dudley Boyz, The British Bulldogs, The New Day, and more.

A couple are groups that appear to be odd pairings, however they achieve greatly. For example - The New Age Outlaws, Money Inc, Beer Money, Kane and Daniel Bryan or Team Hell No, etc. No one can tell when two folks are going to simply click together splendidly, and turn into colossal achievers.

However some folks get put into groups that are very fleeting. A couple may wind up shockingly fruitful, including winning the tag-team titles. WWE specifically appears to have an affection for putting together the odd couple and seeing them achieve.

Once in a while, it's to upgrade a storyline, though on different occasions it might just be for here and now comedic impact. However, they can likewise end how they started. A couple of times, it's veterans or stars put together.

It's astonishing to perceive the number of wrestlers and tag teams who fans today scarcely recollect, regardless of their achievement. Here are 3 tag teams who were born out of random pairings, but went on to be over-achievers.

#1 Bret Hart and Goldberg

Goldberg and Bret Hart

Bret Hart does not say favourable things about his WCW run. He lamented moving there as they never made him proud, and it just prompted a ton of awful stuff.

In late 1999, Bret was WCW Champion and collaborating with Goldberg to confront the vicious Russo.

They wound up winning the tag team championship which set up an intriguing dynamic as the duo were set to go head to head against one another for the world title at Starrcade. Only days after the fact, they lost the belts to The Outsiders.

1 / 3 NEXT