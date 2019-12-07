3 RAW matches we could see at TLC

Rusev, Bobby Lashley, and Lana

TLC, WWE's final pay-per-view of the year, is all set to take place next week, but the company has yet to announce a single RAW match for the show. Even though rumors about the schedule have been abounding in the past few weeks, the company has still not let out anything concrete in this regard.

While a few matches for the Blue Brand have been confirmed, the schedule for the Red Brand still remains open to fan speculation (at least until the company decides otherwise). Here's our take on the three RAW matches we could see at TLC next week:

#3 Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs The Kabuki Warriors

As soon as Charlotte Flair moved to RAW, she reignited her rivalry with Asuka, crossing paths with the Empress of Tomorrow a couple of times in singles and tag-team matches in recent weeks, making it all-the-more likely for the two to collide at TLC.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch has been a surprise omission from the RAW Women's roster for the past two weeks, last competing in a Triple Threat match at Survivor Series. Not involved in any feud at the moment, it is clear that The Man will not be putting her title on the line at the last PPV of the year. But she might just go after another title, giving her the perfect opportunity to use the 'Becky 2 belts' moniker again.

Given Flair's feud with The Kabuki Warriors, the former might fight them for the Women's Tag Team Titles, partnering Lynch. Despite being bitter rivals in the past, the two Horsewomen did team up a couple of months ago against the same opposition (although they lost that one). Was that some kind of premonition? We can't wait to find out!

