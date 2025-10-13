3 Real-life Bloodline members who had unsuccessful WWE careers

The Bloodline has been at the center of many high-profile WWE storylines since its inception in 2020, when Roman Reigns assumed the responsibility of carrying the legendary Anoa'i family's legacy forward. That said, while the Samoan family has produced some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling, not all members have been successful.

In this listicle, we will look at three real-life Bloodline members who had unsuccessful careers in the Stamford-based promotion:

#3. Afa Anoa'i Jr.

Afa Anoa'i Jr., known to WWE fans as Manu, was part of the global juggernaut from 2006-2009. Following a brief stint in the developmental territories, he made his main roster debut in November 2007. However, the Samoan star failed to achieve anything significant.

After a short-lived run with The Legacy, Manu was released from his contract in February 2009, ending his lackluster run with the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Sam Fatu

Sam Fatu had two stints in WWF, but failed to find any meaningful success in either of them. He had numerous gimmicks in his career, but none of them resonated with fans. Sam is known for competing under the ring name 'Tama' as part of a tag team called 'The Islanders' alongside Haku.

However, he never moved past the tag team division. While his son, Jacob Fatu, is one of the most popular stars in the company, Sam ended his career in the global juggernaut without winning any championships.

#1. Lance Anoa'i had an uneventful WWE career

After making sporadic appearances throughout the years, Lance Anoa'i signed with WWE in 2024. He was set to be part of the NXT roster. Unfortunately, Lance left the company without making an official debut on television. Given his family background, fans expected the 33-year-old to be a major player in the promotion.

Lance Anoa’i @lanceanoai I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com

However, Lance did not get a chance to showcase his abilities to the WWE Universe, as he announced his departure from the company on October 11 without competing in any matches.

Given his young age, Lance could still return in the future and hopefully have a successful career in the global juggernaut, but for now, he serves as one of the examples showing that being part of the legendary Anoa'i family tree doesn't always guarantee success in the Stamford-based promotion.

