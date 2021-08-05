3 reasons why Adam Cole shouldn't stay in WWE 

Adam Cole has been a mainstay on NXT for a number of years. It is now being reported that his time on the black-and-gold brand is coming to an end, with his contract expiring imminently.

Cole has had an illustrious run on Triple H's brand, winning the NXT Championship once and winning numerous NXT year-end awards. He was also the inaugural NXT North American Champion. He also became the NXT Tag Team Champion with his Undisputed Era members.

Now with Adam Cole set to leave WWE and head for pastures new, let's take a look at four reasons why Adam Cole shouldn't stay with WWE.

#3 Job Security in WWE may affect Adam Cole

There have been a lot of high profile and surprising releases from WWE recently. Names such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have been let go due to budget cuts. Many mid-card superstars have also seen their contracts ended by WWE.

WWE, like many companies around the world, are still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. WWE has been making swift decisions to make sure they are in good shape for the next few years. Some have speculated that recent cuts have been made to pay for the returns of 'bigger' names such as Goldberg and John Cena.

Sadly, with any talent working for WWE, they are replaceable, and that could be said for someone like Adam Cole. Cole is currently performing on NXT, but what is to say in a few months WWE decides it's Cole's turn to be shown the pink slip?

From looking in from the outside, it seems a bit of a chaotic time in WWE behind-the-scenes. The amount of releases and talent seemingly not knowing what is around the corner must be disheartening.

Performing to the best of your ability may not be enough to remain under WWE contract for much longer. Just take Bray Wyatt as a prime example who has reinvented himself multiple times over.

Bayley recently told Metro about the recent releases in WWE:

"For me, the past few have been really hard because most of them are really good friends and so talented, and I’m just like, “What?! It’s really hard not to see certain ones in our locker room and share travelling the road together." Bayley said (h/t Metro)

Elsewhere at AEW, job security seemingly seems much better than at WWE. It also appears they've fostered a great locker room atmosphere. When comparing the two, there's only one place you'd rather be, without walking on eggshells wondering if your time was coming to an end.

