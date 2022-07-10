3 reasons why AJ Styles should dethrone Roman Reigns and 2 reasons why he shouldn't 

After proving his mettle in all the major wrestling promotions around the world, AJ Styles finally arrived in WWE in 2016. Six years later, The Phenomenal One stands as one of the biggest superstars in Vince McMahon's company.

However, Styles appears to be stuck in a downward spiral in recent times. Following his underwhelming program with Edge, the former WWE Champion has now entered into a feud with The Miz.

Although WWE is still keeping Styles' character strong, fans are concerned about seeing him get relegated to the mid-card. It's high time for The Phenomenal One to leave behind pointless rivalries and re-enter the main event picture.

AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns is a match the WWE Universe will be thrilled about. The two stars last faced each other in a singles competition back in 2016, where Reigns came out on top.

If there's a babyface who can legitimately end The Tribal Chief's reign of terror, it's The Phenomenal One. However, certain aspects indicate that Styles should put The Head of the Table over when the two stars square off again.

In this article, let's look at three reasons why AJ Styles should dethrone Roman Reigns and two why he shouldn't.

#3. Why AJ Styles should dethrone Roman Reigns: He can be a believable threat to The Tribal Chief

The Phenomenal One at Payback 2016

In the last few months, Roman Reigns' title reign has suffered due to a lack of credible challengers. While names like Riddle, Finn Balor, and Brock Lesnar did push The Tribal Chief to his limits, no one could buy the idea of them defeating Reigns.

AJ Styles has proven in the past that he can take down any opponent, regardless of his size or strength. The former United States champion almost pulled off the unthinkable against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2017.

Styles managed to get the Beast into a vulnerable position in his first attempt, which is something Reigns has struggled to accomplish. The Big Dog himself barely prevented a loss against AJ at Extreme Rules 2016.

With his in-ring skills and aerial maneuvers, Styles can be a plausible threat to The Trible Chief. Do you think Reigns will be able to overcome this mastermind of offensive innovation in a rematch?

#2. Why Reigns should come out on top: It would be an underwhelming end to a great title reign

The Head of the Table at Crown Jewel 2021

After having a dominant world championship run lasting over two years, Roman Reigns losing his titles to AJ Styles would be a huge letdown. Not because The Georgia Pitbull is an unworthy challenger, but because other stars could make a much bigger impact by defeating Reigns.

It would be better if WWE chose a superstar like Cody Rhodes or Bron Breakker to demolish The Bloodline. AJ Styles, though still excellent in the ring, is in the twilight of his career. He won't benefit much from dethroning Roman Reigns as he is bound to hang up his boots soon in the near future.

With The Tribal Chief no longer being a full-time performer, he should consider passing the torch to either of the mentioned names. A victory over Reigns would propel these stars to new heights.

#2. Why Styles should dethrone Reigns: Fans would love to see an underdog conquer The Tribal Chief

Styles vs. Lesnar at Survivor Series

Everyone loves a good ol' underdog storyline, where a brave competitor overcomes his seemingly invincible opponent through pure heart and will. AJ Styles is a superstar widely known for bringing such inspiring stories to life.

Over the last 2 years, the WWE Universe has witnessed several of their beloved babyfaces go down fighting against Roman Reigns. From Finn Balor to Rey Mysterio, every fan favorite that has gone up against The Tribal Chief ended up being a victim of his onslaught.

Being one of the biggest babyfaces on the current roster, AJ Styles should be able to defeat the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. His win would act as a redemption for all the underdogs that stood up against Reigns before him. Moreover, it would be a decision the WWE Universe would gladly get behind.

#1. Why Reigns should come out on top: The Head of the Table needs this victory a lot more

Roman Reigns will benefit from a victory over the Georgia Pitbull

While AJ Styles becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be a delightful moment, it should not happen at the expense of Roman Reigns' title reign.

Reigns has lost momentum in recent months due to a number of reasons. WWE will need to pit The Head of the Table against fresher opponents to bring back intrigue to his title run. A victory over AJ Styles is just what The Trible Chief needs right now to tilt things back in his favor.

WWE has been building towards a match between Reigns and The Rock for almost seven years. If The Tribal Chief were to lose his title before his inevitable clash against The Great One, it would be a waste of two years of buildup.

As heartwarming as it would be for the fans to see Styles hold the world title again, it would be better if The Phenomenal One comes up short in his future battle against The Head of the Table.

#1. Why Styles should dethrone Reigns: A reward for his hard work in the last two years

Will you like to see AJ Styles as the next WWE Universal Champion?

AJ Styles has assumed the role of an experienced veteran who allows other stars to shine at his expense.

He was one of the key figures that helped WWE get through the pandemic era in 2020-21. Despite being a certified main eventer, The Phenomenal One gladly agreed to perform in the tag team division alongside Omos.

He helped The Nigerian Giant become a better performer while also allowing him to adjust to the newfound limelight. After being kept away from the main event picture for over two years, it's time for AJ Styles to be rewarded with a world championship.

The RAW Superstar hasn't been a world champion since 2018. However, he continues to be one of the finest performers on the current roster. After all the diligence he has shown in the last two years, wouldn't it be wonderful to watch The Phenomenal One have one last run with the title?

