3 reasons AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WrestleMania XL is a good idea

LA Knight was on a roll in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. "The Megastar" had struck Drew McIntyre, the eventual winner, with the BFT, but an opportunistic and vengeful AJ Styles was in no mood to let his rival succeed.

The Phenomenal One illegally entered the chamber and blasted Knight with several steel chair shots. A devastating Styles Clash on the chair was more than enough to spoil The Megastar's WrestleMania plans.

As Dave Meltzer reported, WWE is planning AJ Styles vs. LA Knight at WrestleMania XL. The potential encounter has been met with a mixed response from fans. Nevertheless, here, we provide three reasons why it is genuinely a good idea.

#3. AJ Styles will bring the best out of LA Knight under the bright lights of WrestleMania XL

The Phenomenal One has received considerable flak for spoiling Knight's WrestleMania dreams. While this may be successful in producing heel heat for Styles, fans should not forget the talent and prowess of the 46-year-old veteran.

As a two-time WWE Champion, Styles is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation. His skill within the ropes is such that he could have a great match with a broomstick. Repeatedly and consistently, Styles has brought out the best in his opponents at Mania.

In 2017, Styles had a "banger" with Shane McMahon in a thrilling and well-received bout. Three years later, an aged Undertaker had a great and memorable Boneyard match with The Phenomenal One.

At Mania, Styles could maintain his good record by putting Knight to the test and bringing out the best in "The Megastar." If given sufficient men, the two rivals could pierce together an amazing encounter filled with great storytelling and thrilling action.

#2. The Styles-Knight saga needs a definitive conclusion

The animosity between AJ Styles and LA Knight has been brewing for months. It blew out of proportion in Perth where The Phenomenal One cost The Megastar a shot at the World Title, but they have been at each other's throats for a long time.

Knight's popularity grew last fall during the time Styles was away from the ring due to a scripted attack from The Bloodline. The 41-year-old popular star effectively replaced the former TNA Superstar, which naturally rubbed the veteran in the wrong way.

When Styles returned in December, he made his intentions clear by targeting Roman Reigns, but LA Knight also suffered his wrath. They would one-up each other over the next few weeks, which also included The Megastar costing The Phenomenal One a chance to compete in the chamber.

Such a dramatic storyline with a series of twists and turns naturally demands a definitive conclusion, which will come at WrestleMania XL.

#1. A win over The Phenomenal One could do wonders for LA Knight

Make no mistake about it, AJ Styles is one of the biggest names on the roster today and a more than credible opponent for LA Knight at The Show of Shows.

While some fans may prefer him to face Logan Paul, a statement win over Styles under the bright lights of Mania could be incredibly beneficial for Knight, who has much to gain with a massive victory.

The win would announce him in front of casual fans that only tune in for PLEs like WrestleMania. Secondly, Knight would experience a significant surge in momentum, elevating his stock.

Lastly, with Styles out of the way, the trajectory to the World Title would become clear with no further outside obstacles.