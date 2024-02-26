Two new matches listed for WrestleMania 40; Randy Orton and former WWE Champion involved - Reports

The card for WrestleMania 40 is taking shape following Elimination Chamber, as Randy Orton found out his direction for the event. The Viper is one of multiple WWE stars who could be added to the two-night supercard in the coming days.

Orton was the last man eliminated from the Chamber match that determined Seth Rollins' opponent for 'Mania. Drew McIntyre pinned him after he was knocked out by Logan Paul. This looked to set up a feud between the two for the United States Championship, which does seem to be the case.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul is listed for WrestleMania 40. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles has reportedly also been listed for The Show of Shows following The Phenomenal One's surprise attack at Elimination Chamber: Perth.

"Coming off the Chamber show, those at WWE have confirmed both bouts, AJ Styles vs. LA Knight and Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton, that yesterday's show appeared to set up. Both are right now listed for Mania," Meltzer wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if WWE confirms these two matches this week itself. Orton vs. Paul is a particularly big match with tremendous potential. One has to imagine The Social Media Megastar will want to take the most "viral" RKO from out of nowhere.

The consequence of Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Randy Orton is an exciting opponent for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40, but it could leave a particular WWE Superstar in limbo.

Based on their recent interactions, it looked like Kevin Owens' feud with the United States Champion wasn't finished. Paul didn't even beat him at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, indicating they would face off again. WWE may hit the pause button on it for now, with Orton in the picture.

Expand Tweet

As a result, Owens doesn't have a clear path to WrestleMania 40 following Elimination Chamber. He needs to be a big part of the show, especially after main eventing Night One of last year's edition.