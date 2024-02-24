Nick Aldis to punish former WWE Champion for breaking an important rule? Potential WrestleMania XL implications explored

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis has his work cut out for him as the road to WrestleMania XL carries on. Elimination Chamber was a rousing success, with every single match delivering on the night. However, the show wasn't without its hiccups from a fairness perspective.

Multiple WWE stars were screwed out of an opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, with a couple of the eliminations being influenced by outside forces. One of them was LA Knight's exit from the match.

AJ Styles attacked him with a steel chair and hit a Styles Clash on it, allowing Drew McIntyre to pin him. The Scottish Warrior's path to 'Mania is now clear, while the same can be said for Knight as well. He could meet The Phenomenal One in a singles match at The Show of Shows, but what if there's a twist?

The former WWE Champion illegally entered the Elimination Chamber, which could put him in trouble with Nick Aldis. The SmackDown general manager can punish Styles for his actions, potentially even threatening to cancel his WrestleMania XL plans.

A short suspension would make for interesting viewing, as LA Knight wouldn't know when AJ Styles will strike next. Perhaps he could go after the United States Championship alongside Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in the meantime, as Logan Paul defends his title in a multi-man ladder match at 'Mania.

Styles would then insert himself into the US Title picture with the intention of costing Knight again en route to becoming a four-time champion. WWE can take this situation in many different directions. Nick Aldis' reaction to AJ's actions on SmackDown might be the key to everything.

All 4 world title matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania XL

Following Elimination Chamber, we now know all four world title matches that will happen at WrestleMania XL. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and IYO SKY vs. Bayley were already set, while the RAW side of the main event scene is now confirmed.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will face off for the World Heavyweight Championship again, with The Scottish Warrior looking to win the title finally. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. What a card so far!

Who will leave WrestleMania XL as world champions? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!