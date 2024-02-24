4 reasons why Drew McIntyre won the 2024 WWE men's Elimination Chamber match

The 2024 WWE Men's Elimination Chamber match was an exhilarating and action-packed affair. Drew McIntyre prevailed over 5 other men to book himself a date with destiny at WrestleMania XL where he will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title. The Scottish Warrior put in an impressive shift, pinning three men to claim victory albeit in opportunistic fashion.

Why did McIntyre come out on top in Perth? What made him the right man to leave Perth with the right to face Seth Rollins at The Show Of Shows? What could have influenced Triple H and co. to strap the proverbial rocket to his back instead of the five other similarly capable and very popular men in the structure?

Here are four reasons why Drew McIntyre claimed victory in the 2024 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match

#4: Drew McIntyre may have finally re-signed with WWE

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre's contract situation has sparked significant speculation since the beginning of the year. Reports have suggested that WWE were hesitant to push The Scottish Warrior until he re-signed with the company, explaining some of the losses that led to his heel turn.

However, considering how much momentum the creative team has built behind him, it could be safe to assume that he has signed a new contract. It's hard to believe that the company would allow the two-time world champion to pin Cody Rhodes and win The Chamber in the same week without securing him to a new deal.

#3: Drew McIntyre deserved his moment in front of the WWE Universe

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is arguably the most unlucky main event star in modern WWE history. He is a two-time world champion, Royal Rumble winner, and before Perth, was a one-time Elimination Chamber winner. However, only one of those four accolades was achieved in front of a live crowd. This has been one of the main reasons for his character's current spiral into madness.

In winning the 2024 Elimination Chamber men's match, The Scottish Warrior has put one of those wrongs right. He has also earned an opportunity to go to WrestleMania XL and win a world title in front of real fans against Seth Rollins. It's no less than he deserves!

#2: Drew McIntyre's win could give Sami Zayn a path to the World Heavyweight Title match at WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre has been a busy man in recent months. The Scottish Warrior has locked horns with every top star in his path, be it Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins himself. One man he has brewed a special level of animosity with is Sami Zayn who is coincidentally without a path to The Show Of Shows.

WWE has teased a potential repetition of Zayn's redemption storyline from NXT almost a decade ago, and he has sworn to be world champion again. What if his feud with McIntyre and desire to hold a world title leads to a last-minute addition to the world title match? Since WrestleMania 20 and 30 both featured triple threat world championship matches, could the 40th edition continue the streak?

#1: After CM Punk's injury, Drew McIntyre is Seth Rollins' hottest opponent

Expand Tweet

At the beginning of 2024, Seth Rollins seemed destined to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. The Voice Of The Voiceless and The Visionary built up arguably the hottest feud in the company up until the Royal Rumble, when Punk got injured. Enter Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior attacked the injured Second City Saint, writing the latter off and absorbing a lot of his momentum. He has since gone on an acclaimed run, building arguably the most compelling character in the business today. Of the six men competing in the Chamber, he was the one with the most intriguing story and the most animosity towards the champion awaiting the winner at 'Mania.

This combination of circumstances made him the perfect choice to win the iconic match. Besides, he was the only RAW Superstar in the match!