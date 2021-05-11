3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss should play a part in the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania Backlash and 2 she shouldn't

It looked like everything was in place for the RAW Women's Title match at WrestleMania Backlash before Alexa Bliss and Lilly made their presence known on last night's episode of WWE RAW. During the six-woman tag team match on the show, the duo appeared on the stage. There, they enjoyed watching the match from their swing.

"Lilly & I wanted to come out here just to keep our eye on ... someone." - @AlexaBliss_WWE



👀 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/t9BuubiYiI — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Lilly's appearance during the match involving Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler has brought out a stir among WWE fans. Many of them wonder whether Bliss' involvement in the match means she will have a role to play at the WrestleMania Backlash show on Sunday.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Alexa Bliss and Lilly should be involved in the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, and two reasons why they shouldn't.

#3 Alexa Bliss and Lilly should play a part in the RAW Women's Title match because it would build a fresh feud

What do they have planned?

Alexa Bliss and Lilly getting involved in the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash would mean that tbe former has chosen her next victim. Currently, not only the RAW Women's Championship picture, but also the women's division itself is dominated by Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Rhea Ripley.

The rest of the women on the red brand are either involved in tag team matches or contests hat offer little to no storyline value to the winner.

If Alexa Bliss shows up during the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, her presence could spark a feud with either Charlotte Flair or Asuka. Since Bliss morphed into her new persona, the WWE Universe hasn't seen her in action since her match with Randy Orton at WWE Fastlane.

Involving Alexa Bliss and another WWE Superstar in a feud would help diversify the matches involving the women of WWE. It would also add more depth to Bliss' character.

