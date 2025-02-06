3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss is reportedly heading to WWE SmackDown instead of RAW

Alexa Bliss made a shocking return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, Bliss' early elimination caught fans by surprise, leaving them questioning WWE's plans for the former Women's Champion on the Road to WrestleMania.

The star was earlier anticipated to be a part of the red brand, away from the Wyatt Sicks. However, new reports from PWInsider suggest that the star will be a part of the blue brand. Let's check out a few potential reasons Bliss is being moved to SmackDown.

#3. To be revealed as the sixth member of the Wyatt Sicks

Like millions around the world could anticipate, Alexa Bliss getting added to the Wyatt Sicks faction would undoubtedly elevate their status on the entire roster. The group is considered to be quite dominant, and adding the Goddess could take it to another level.

With the history Bliss has with the late great Bray Wyatt, her inclusion makes perfect sense. In addition to that, the former Women's Champion already teased being involved with the faction with her 'Friend Forever' jacket during her return at the Royal Rumble.

#2. SmackDown roster lacks star power

Since WWE RAW's move to Netflix. the brand has been heavily powered with some of the biggest names in the industry, while SmackDown is left with only a few big names. While the men's roster still has depth, the women's division on Friday nights seemingly has nobody except for Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and a couple of other people.

Adding the likes of both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to the blue brand would make perfect sense, intensifying the feuds and matches. Further, with WrestleMania on the horizon, WWE will need some massive names on the show's roster to book a few marquee matches for the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#1. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan could be planned for WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio was seen talking to Nick Aldis backstage a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and the reason for this is still uncertain. However, the former NXT North American Champion might get Liv Morgan moved to the blue brand to create carnage on the entire roster.

Alexa Bliss could then enter the fray and confirm a major match with the former Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41. This could further lead to both women entering the title picture, building a massive storyline in the process.

