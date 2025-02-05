Major plans for Alexa Bliss canceled; future revealed - Reports

A recent report has revealed details of what WWE has in store for Alexa Bliss. The Five Feet of Fury made her huge return after two years at the Royal Rumble 2025. It was noted that though the initial plan for Bliss was to join RAW, she's now heading to SmackDown.

Bliss entered the Women's Rumble match this past week to a thunderous pop from the Indianapolis crowd. Though she didn't emerge victorious, the former RAW Wome's Champion's return was enough to get her legions of fans excited.

As Alexa Bliss was eliminated by Liv Morgan at Royal Rumble, many fans assumed she could be joining the red brand to feud with her. However, PWInsider is now reporting that the 33-year-old star is slated to join SmackDown. It was also mentioned that until a few weeks ago, the plan was for her to join RAW but that didn't come to fruition due to the contract situation.

Alexa could join The Wyatt Sicks as the group recently moved to the blue brand during the transfer window.

Bill Apter was shocked to see the pop Alexa Bliss received at Royal Rumble 2025

Immediately following Royal Rumble 2025, Bill Apter shared his reaction to Bliss' return at the event with Sportskeeda Wrestling. The wrestling journalist confessed that he didn't expect The Little Miss Bliss to receive such a massive ovation as he assumed Charlotte Flair would be welcomed with the loudest cheers in the arena:

"My prediction came true regarding Charlotte [Flair]. The crowd loved it but the biggest pop from the crowd in that event was the totally unexpected entrant -- Alexa Bliss. Also, it was awesome to see how well Trish Stratus performed."

Considering just how overjoyed the fans were to see the 33-year-old star at Royal Rumble 2025, there's no doubt WWE could have some concrete plans for her as we inch closer to WrestleMania 41.

