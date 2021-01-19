3 Reasons why Alexa Bliss should win WWE Royal Rumble 2021 and 2 reasons she shouldn't

Alexa Bliss closed out this week's episode of WWE RAW with an amazing transformation, going from her playful and joyful avatar transforming into an unhinged Harley Quinn-ish persona.

The internet has been abuzz with possibilities ever since WWE RAW concluded and many have touted Alexa Bliss as the favorite to win the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Here are some arguments about why Alexa Bliss should be the winner of the Royal Rumble match and two reasons why she should not. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

Do you think that this version of Alexa Bliss is the best one we have seen thus far?

#1 Alexa Bliss should win the Royal Rumble because she has a win over Asuka already, setting the stage for a big match

The fact that Alexa Bliss scored a massive victory over Asuka, the WWE RAW Women's Champion, should not be overlooked at all. Asuka is no pushover, if you consider all of her accolades and how bulletproof she's been made to look in the roster thus far.

Asuka has the distinction of the most prolific winning streak of the modern era and for Alexa Bliss, in her new avatar, to score a victory over her is a reflection of how much faith the company has in her character. The stage is set for Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka at some point in the future, where even Asuka, who is never intimidated has to confront forces she does not understand.

Alexa Bliss could win the Royal Rumble and let it be known that she has her eyes set on the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

In many ways, this would be a very difficult contest to call because of the nature of the gimmicks of both of these women.