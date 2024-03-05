3 reasons why Andrade must maintain a healthy relationship with The Judgment Day on RAW

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Andrade made his in-ring return on the red brand with a win against Apollo Crews. However, before registering the victory, the Mexican star was spotted backstage sharing a moment with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

After Dominik lost to Gunther on the latest edition of RAW, he was taken backstage to be observed by the medical staff. During this time, Andrade came in for a second to check on Dirty Dom. After the 34-year-old star left the place, Dominik was seen telling his Judgment Day teammates that Andrade could be valuable to them.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Andrade should maintain a healthy relationship with The Judgment Day.

#3. The Judgment Day's dominance on RAW

When a superstar is new to a brand, they often have a hard time navigating their way. In Andrade's case, while he has been on RAW during his previous run with the Stamford-based company, many things have changed since then. WWE is completely different today, and Andrade might need some time to adapt.

However, when you have a faction like The Judgment Day in your corner, navigating the rough water of RAW can be an easy task. This is one of the primary reasons why the Mexican star must look to maintain positive relations with The Judgment Day.

#2. Pursue a tag team run with Dominik Mysterio

Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, if Damian wishes to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and win a world championship, he might have to give up his tag team title and solely focus on the world title.

If such a scenario takes place, then Andrade could form a team with Dominik Mysterio, and the duo could look to capture the tag titles next. In this way, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship remains with The Judgment Day, which will also cement their dominance further.

#1. Win the Intercontinental Championship

As per the current happenings on RAW, it is clear that The Judgment Day is running a campaign against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. While Dominik Mysterio faced the Austrian star on the red brand today and failed, JD McDonagh will compete in a six-man Gauntlet Match next week on RAW in order to earn the right to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, given that McDonagh has yet to prove himself, Andrade could use his experience and be the right candidate to challenge Gunther for the prestigious title. Given Andrade is not competing in the six-man Gauntlet Match, he could potentially approach The Judgment Day and replace McDonagh in the bout.

Do you think Andrade will join The Judgment Day? Sound off!

