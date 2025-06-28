3 reasons why Asuka lost the WWE Queen of the Ring final to Jade Cargill

The finals of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament took place at Night of Champions, where Jade Cargill and Asuka locked horns. Despite all efforts from The Empress of Tomorrow, The Storm managed to win and walked out with the crown.
Meanwhile, many fans on the internet are upset with Asuka's loss as they believe the former WWE Women's Champion deserved the win. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 43-year-old star lost at the Saudi Arabia PLE.
#3. WWE could have alternative plans to set up Asuka vs. IYO SKY
WWE has already hinted at Asuka's potential SummerSlam match when she engaged in a confrontation with IYO Sky on RAW. Jade Cargill's victory means that she will be facing Tiffany Stratton at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
The reason Asuka suffered the loss could be because WWE already has an alternative plan to set up a match between the former Damage CTRL members.
The Empress of Tomorrow may confront IYO SKY on the red brand, setting the stage for a title showdown at SummerSlam this year. This could be the reason why Asuka didn't need the victory in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.
#2. Jade Cargill's push could be the reason
Jade Cargill hasn't been part of a major storyline since her rivalry with Naomi over the mystery attacker angle. Cargill's victory at Night of Champions suggests that the Stamford-based promotion could be planning to give her a significant push.
This could be a potential reason behind the loss of the Japanese star in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. By defeating a veteran star like Asuka, the company has given The Storm a huge momentum heading towards the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.
#1. To set up Asuka's heel turn?
WWE could've pulled off Asuka's loss at Night of Champions to plant the seeds for a heel turn. As of now, both IYO SKY and Asuka are babyfaces. Usually, the Triple H-led creative regime prefers to have a hero vs. villain match at big PLEs like SummerSlam.
So, it's conceivable that WWE could have planned the loss of the former Women's Champion to set up her heel turn. This could be done when The Empress of Tomorrow might launch an attack on her former Damage CTRL partner.
Asuka might express her frustration at losing to Cargill and demand a title shot against SKY at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This scenario will lead to the heel turn of the veteran star, along with setting the stage for a SummerSlam bout.
