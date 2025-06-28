3 reasons why Asuka lost the WWE Queen of the Ring final to Jade Cargill

The finals of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament took place at Night of Champions, where Jade Cargill and Asuka locked horns. Despite all efforts from The Empress of Tomorrow, The Storm managed to win and walked out with the crown.

Meanwhile, many fans on the internet are upset with Asuka's loss as they believe the former WWE Women's Champion deserved the win. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 43-year-old star lost at the Saudi Arabia PLE.

#3. WWE could have alternative plans to set up Asuka vs. IYO SKY

Expand Tweet

Trending

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

WWE has already hinted at Asuka's potential SummerSlam match when she engaged in a confrontation with IYO Sky on RAW. Jade Cargill's victory means that she will be facing Tiffany Stratton at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The reason Asuka suffered the loss could be because WWE already has an alternative plan to set up a match between the former Damage CTRL members.

The Empress of Tomorrow may confront IYO SKY on the red brand, setting the stage for a title showdown at SummerSlam this year. This could be the reason why Asuka didn't need the victory in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

#2. Jade Cargill's push could be the reason

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill hasn't been part of a major storyline since her rivalry with Naomi over the mystery attacker angle. Cargill's victory at Night of Champions suggests that the Stamford-based promotion could be planning to give her a significant push.

This could be a potential reason behind the loss of the Japanese star in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. By defeating a veteran star like Asuka, the company has given The Storm a huge momentum heading towards the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

#1. To set up Asuka's heel turn?

Expand Tweet

WWE could've pulled off Asuka's loss at Night of Champions to plant the seeds for a heel turn. As of now, both IYO SKY and Asuka are babyfaces. Usually, the Triple H-led creative regime prefers to have a hero vs. villain match at big PLEs like SummerSlam.

So, it's conceivable that WWE could have planned the loss of the former Women's Champion to set up her heel turn. This could be done when The Empress of Tomorrow might launch an attack on her former Damage CTRL partner.

Asuka might express her frustration at losing to Cargill and demand a title shot against SKY at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This scenario will lead to the heel turn of the veteran star, along with setting the stage for a SummerSlam bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!