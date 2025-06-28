WWE Night of Champions Live Results: Randy Orton's revenge; WWE's new King, End of CM Punk?

Welcome to our coverage of Night of Champions 2025! The show will be live from 1 PM EST! Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes - King of the Ring tournament final Asuka vs. Jade Cargill - Queen of the Ring tournament final John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk - WWE Championship match Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - WWE United States Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Street Fight Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes - King of the Ring tournament final
Asuka vs. Jade Cargill - Queen of the Ring tournament final
John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk - WWE Championship match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - WWE United States Championship
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Street Fight
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross