  WWE Night of Champions Live Results: Randy Orton's revenge; WWE's new King, End of CM Punk?

WWE Night of Champions Live Results: Randy Orton's revenge; WWE's new King, End of CM Punk?

By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedJun 28, 2025 05:38 GMT

Check out the WWE Night of Champions 2025 results right here!

05:37 (GMT)28 JUN 2025

Welcome to our coverage of Night of Champions 2025! The show will be live from 1 PM EST!

Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes - King of the Ring tournament final
Asuka vs. Jade Cargill - Queen of the Ring tournament final
John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk - WWE Championship match
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - WWE United States Championship
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez - Street Fight
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
