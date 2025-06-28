34-year-old star debuts as the newest Bloodline member; Joins Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions 2025

Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline has been strengthened in a huge way. While one of the two appearances was a familiar face, the second one was a shock as a 34-year-old star made his WWE debut, joining Sikoa's ranks.

At Night of Champions 2025, Solo Sikoa challenged Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship. While JC Mateo's run-in was expected, the return of Tonga Loa after over half a year was a shock. However, it was a 34-year-old star whose debut directly led to Sikoa becoming the US Champion.

Hikuleo is now the newest member of Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline as he made a shocking (televised) debut at Night of Champions 2025, directly leading to Jacob Fatu's first pinfall loss in WWE.

Hikuleo joining the ranks of Sikoa was expected by many, but few know about the 34-year-old's journey to WWE. He had an eight-year stint with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which ended in mid-2024.

He's also the adopted son of wrestling legend Haku, which makes him Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa's adopted brother.

It's going to be interesting to see what the future of Sikoa is going to be with three big names by his side. Tama Tonga is expected to be out for quite a while.

