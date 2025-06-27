Huge WWE star injured before Night of Champions and gone till end of 2025 - Reports

A top WWE star has reportedly suffered an injury heading into Night of Champions. The reports indicate that he will be away until late 2025 and won't return until the end of the year.

Chad Gable recently suffered an undisclosed injury, which led to his removal from WWE TV and a subsequent absence. A report noted that he was legitimately injured and would be missing action for a while. There was no timeline provided on when the star was expected to return to the ring again.

Now, however, Fightful Select has confirmed that Gable is indeed injured, and he will undergo surgery. Additionally, due to the injury and the required recovery period, the report stated that Gable will be absent from the company until at least late 2025.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The star was in the middle of his best run in the company, working not only as Chad Gable but also as El Grande Americano.

Now, he will be gone for what appears to be the foreseeable future. When the star returns, he will hopefully regain his current momentum, but there's never any certainty about what's next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More