  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Huge WWE star injured before Night of Champions and gone till end of 2025 - Reports

Huge WWE star injured before Night of Champions and gone till end of 2025 - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 27, 2025 02:04 GMT
The star is gone (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is gone (Credit: WWE.com)

A top WWE star has reportedly suffered an injury heading into Night of Champions. The reports indicate that he will be away until late 2025 and won't return until the end of the year.

Chad Gable recently suffered an undisclosed injury, which led to his removal from WWE TV and a subsequent absence. A report noted that he was legitimately injured and would be missing action for a while. There was no timeline provided on when the star was expected to return to the ring again.

Now, however, Fightful Select has confirmed that Gable is indeed injured, and he will undergo surgery. Additionally, due to the injury and the required recovery period, the report stated that Gable will be absent from the company until at least late 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

The star was in the middle of his best run in the company, working not only as Chad Gable but also as El Grande Americano.

Now, he will be gone for what appears to be the foreseeable future. When the star returns, he will hopefully regain his current momentum, but there's never any certainty about what's next.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications