Huge WWE star injured before Night of Champions and gone till end of 2025 - Reports

A top WWE star has reportedly suffered an injury heading into Night of Champions. The reports indicate that he will be away until late 2025 and won't return until the end of the year.
Chad Gable recently suffered an undisclosed injury, which led to his removal from WWE TV and a subsequent absence. A report noted that he was legitimately injured and would be missing action for a while. There was no timeline provided on when the star was expected to return to the ring again.
Now, however, Fightful Select has confirmed that Gable is indeed injured, and he will undergo surgery. Additionally, due to the injury and the required recovery period, the report stated that Gable will be absent from the company until at least late 2025.
The star was in the middle of his best run in the company, working not only as Chad Gable but also as El Grande Americano.
Now, he will be gone for what appears to be the foreseeable future. When the star returns, he will hopefully regain his current momentum, but there's never any certainty about what's next.