Prayers up for WWE Superstar Chad Gable

Chad Gable was written off WWE TV on this week's episode of RAW, when he was attacked by Penta backstage. It was later revealed that this was done because Gable is struggling with an undisclosed injury.

According to a report by PWInsider, Chad Gable is set to undergo surgery for the injury in early July, although the nature of the injury is currently unclear. Gable has been featured prominently across WWE recently, with both his own role in American Made and El Grande Americano.

Gable pulled double duty during Money in the Bank weekend when he was part of Worlds Collide and the annual Men's MITB Ladder match, and this appears to have caught up with him.

Master Gable has become one of the intriguing parts of WWE RAW since his return from his journey to uncover the secret of Lucha Libre, and this will be a significant setback for him and American Made.

How long will Chad Gable be out of action?

Chad Gable is reportedly set to undergo surgery next month, which could be as early as next week. However, without knowing the severity of the injury, it's unclear how long he will be sidelined.

This year's SummerSlam is set to be a two-night show for the first time in history, and Chad would want to be part of that if he is physically able. It's unclear what the plans were for Gable ahead of his injury, but he would likely have been planned to be part of Night of Champions or Saturday Night's Main Event, either as himself or El Grande Americano.

This will also be a setback for American Made, which hasn't featured on TV as much in recent weeks, and could now be off screens until Gable can make his return.

