Jimmy Uso finally confirms new team on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso has now finally confirmed he's part of a new team on WWE SmackDown. It's not Jey Uso, as the two brothers have been kept separate.on TV
On SmackDown this week, Jimmy Uso faced JC Mateo, but during the match, when Uso started to take advantage, things changed. Solo Sikoa interfered multiple times to hand Mateo the advantage back, which ultimately helped him secure the win. Mateo hit him with the Tour of the Islands move and destroyed Uso. After the match, Solo Sikoa tried to convince Jimmy to join his group once again, but Uso responded with a slap.
Jacob Fatu made his way out to save Uso from the beatdown that followed, and the two of them stood strong. Later in the parking lot, they spoke to each other, and although both said they did not need the other's help, they acknowledged that they respected each other enough to ally. Fatu and Jimmy Uso agreed to help each other out, as long as neither got in the other's way.
It seems that Uso is finally part of a new team on WWE SmackDown after months of working by himself on the brand.
