3 reasons why Austin Theory can be the next face of the WWE

Austin Theory is in the midst of an impressive United States Championship reign, for over 230 days the 25-year-old has turned that title into one of the most coveted prizes in sports entertainment. He is officially one of the longest-reigning US Champions of the modern era, an accomplishment that cannot and should not be downplayed.

Despite his undeniable success, there is a growing consensus online that The Now may not be a major player in years to come. I am here today to convince you that not only will he be a major player, but he will be THE major player.

Here are three reasons why Austin Theory will be the next face of WWE.

#3 Vince McMahon doesn’t pick wrong, ever.

Vince McMahon handpicked Austin Theory to be his protege

Regardless of the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon the man, Vince McMahon the promoter is the most influential figure in wrestling history. The icon has taken wrestling from a niche market around local territories to every corner of the globe. The Boss had a vision, and he has exceeded that dream beyond his own wildest imagination.

Whilst creating a billion-dollar empire, Mr. McMahon has always had to choose certain superstars to be the face of his product in different eras, from Bruno Sammartino to Hulk Hogan, then from Shawn Michaels to Stone Cold and The Rock to John Cena and Roman Reigns all the way to...Austin Theory.

Granted, not every single one of Vince’s creative ideas over the years has been successful, but when it comes to choosing the face of the company, he has NEVER been wrong. The billionaire turns average wrestlers with potential into pop culture megastars.

Before he was hounded out the door, he saw star potential in Theory, a kid that has all the tools to be the next John Cena. Who knows, if Theory had spent more time with his mentor, he may have already dethroned Roman Reigns by now.

#2 Age & Time are on his side.

Austin Theory defended the US Title against John Cena at WrestleMania!

In an era where millions of people find themselves scrolling through social media for hours upon end, we have been conditioned to consume bitesize content with minimal time to digest it. That’s why opinions can change like the wind, and we have become so reactionary in our assessments.

In the IWC, Austin Theory has gone from the next big thing to an uninspiring waste of talent. However, you’d do well to remember that the US Champion is only 25 years old.

For comparison, Stone Cold was 31 years old when he rose to stardom in 1996, John Cena was 28 when he was given the keys to the kingdom and our Tribal Chief only became a true star a few years ago, at the ripe old age of 35. The point is, Austin Theory has PLENTY of time.

Many have been pleading for Reigns to put over Cody Rhodes as the next face of the company, but at 38 years old, Rhodes doesn’t have a lengthy run at the top ahead of him, Theory does. With already a few years of main event experience under his belt, Austin Theory is in a perfect position to grab that brass ring.

#1 Built for the Big Stage

Austin Theory is a 2-time US Champion

If AI were to create the perfect WWE Superstar aesthetically, the performer would look like Austin Theory. The 25-year-old has a chiseled physique like his predecessors, incredible in-ring ability, captivating mic skills, and an aura to match all the above.

The harsh reality is, there’s a certain look needed to appeal to the masses, a face that when the casuals see it, they gravitate towards it. Our US Champion has the IT factor, something that can’t be taught or manufactured in any wrestling school.

He was built for the biggest stages under the brightest lights. Having already defeated the Greatest of All Time at Wrestlemania 39, Theory has shown he can handle the pressure when called upon. So much so, that his current reign has seen him beat multiple legends like Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Edge, Seth Rollins & Bobby Lashley in main event matches.

At just 25 years of age, Theory has put together a resume that 50-year-old veterans would be proud of, now it's time for the Champ to build upon that experience and reach the next level.

