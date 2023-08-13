3 reasons why Austin Theory lost his United States Championship on SmackDown

Austin Theory's reign as the United States Champion finally came to an end on the most recent episode of SmackDown, as Rey Mysterio unexpectedly defeated him for the title. The loss of Theory's title was a surprising turn of events, especially with Rey replacing Santos Escobar at the last moment to dethrone him.

Now the question arises why did Austin Theory lose his championship on SmackDown. With that in mind, let's delve into the three potential reasons behind Austin Theory's loss of the US title on the recent edition of the blue brand.

#3. Austin Theory title reign was boring

Theory holds his US title for around 258 days

One of the potential reasons behind Theory losing his championship is the perceived lackluster nature of his reign, particularly following his victory over John Cena at WrestleMania. Many fans believed that despite holding the United States Championship, Theory failed to establish himself as a relevant and engaging titleholder.

It's worth noting that Theory also managed to defeat Edge to retain his title on WWE RAW. However, it appears that Theory's tenure as champion hasn't resonated with audiences as the company had hoped. This could lead to the decision to shift toward a more creative direction for Theory within WWE.

#2. To give Theory bigger opportunities

Theory hasn't won any World Championship yet in the company

Another reason behind Theory losing his United States Championship could be WWE's intention to push him toward a more significant opportunity. While holding the US Championship, Theory was largely confined to the mid-card division. However, losing his title could potentially pave the way for Theory to ascend to the main event of the card, granting him access to higher-profile matches and storylines.

This shift in direction could also open doors for Theory to receive a World title opportunity.

Furthermore, losing the United States Championship might set the stage for a future showdown between Theory and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. For an upcoming babyface turn

Austin Theory is currently playing a villainous character on SmackDown

One of the primary reasons behind losing the title could be Austin Theory's babyface turn. Since his debut on the main roster, Theory has predominantly portrayed a villainous character in the company. However, many believe that a shift to a babyface persona could be beneficial for Theory if executed properly.

Losing the United States Championship could serve as the initial step towards facilitating Theory's eventual transition into a babyface role within the Stamford-based promotion.

Just as Roman Reigns faced challenges in his babyface character but found immense success as the compelling villainous Tribal Chief. A similar transformation could await Theory as his babyface turn might well be the pivotal turning point in his career.

