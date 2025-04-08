3 Reasons why Bayley failed to win WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title on RAW

In the recent episode of WWE RAW on Netflix, Bayley clashed with Lyra Valkyria in a Women's Intercontinental Championship match and failed to emerge as the victor. The Hugger tried her best to become the new champion, but Lyra stole the win with a roll-up to retain the title.

Bayley's loss surprised many, and fans are left to wonder why the former Women's Champion lost momentum on the road to WrestleMania 41. In this article, we will discuss three reasons Bayley failed to win the WWE Women's IC title on the red brand.

#3. WWE might want to plant seeds for Bayley's heel turn

It's possible that WWE could be planting seeds for Bayley's heel turn. This could be why she failed to become the new Women's IC Champion on RAW. The villainous turn of the former Damage CTRL member was hinted at in the post-match when Bayley refused a handshake with Lyra and decided to leave the ring.

The Hugger changed her mind at the very last moment and again came into the ring to put over Valkyria in front of the crowd. This earlier refusal seems like a hint of Bayley's upcoming heel turn, and planting seeds for the evil character could be a reason behind her loss.

#2. WWE might have no plans to change the Women's IC title on the road to WrestleMania 41

We've already witnessed multiple title changes on the road to WrestleMania 41. However, the company might not have any plans to change the Women's IC Champion. The sole purpose behind booking Lyra vs. Bayley could be to get some spotlight on the mid-card title in the women's division.

Also, booking the 27-year-old star against a popular veteran like Bayley allows the Stamford-based promotion to give the current Women's IC Champion some momentum ahead of Mania 41.

#1. To give Lyra Valkyria a longer title reign

Lyra Valkyria's title reign is currently at 85 days. The rationale behind Bayley's loss could be associated with the duration of Lyra's title reign, as the company might want to give her a longer run with the gold.

For those unaware, Valkyria is the inaugural Women's IC Champion and won the title after emerging victorious in a tournament by defeating Dakota Kai in the finals. So, being an inaugural champion, WWE may have plans to at least keep the title on her shoulder until WrestleMania 41. This may have led to Bayley's loss on RAW this week.

