3 reasons why Bayley didn't turn heel at WWE SummerSlam Night 2

Despite not being part of the card, Bayley made an appearance during the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria match at WWE SummerSlam Night Two. The former Hugger showed up to stop The Man from annihilating Valkyria, as she was just inches away from destroying Lyra's neck.When Bayley confronted Lynch, the Women's Intercontinental Champion provoked her to attack Valkyria as she took the spotlight away from the former Damage CTRL leader. The former WWE Women's Champion refused to attack Lyra, but things ended abruptly when Bayley accidentally cost Lyra the match and unintentionally aided Big Time Becks to retain her gold.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the 36-year-old star didn't turn heel despite fans' expectations at WWE SummerSlam 2025.#3. WWE wants to have more build for Bayley's heel turn?One potential reason why Bayley didn't turn heel at SummerSlam could be WWE's plans to have more build for her character switch. The WWE Universe witnessed the former Hugger stopping herself from attacking Lyra Valkyria despite Lynch giving her the opportunity.So, it's likely that WWE may want to have more built for the villainous turn for Bayley. The seeds planted now will eventually give more justification for why she turned heel if it's done at an appropriate spot.#2. Not Bayley, but Lyra Valkyria may turn heel instead?The former Damage CTRL leader accidentally attacked Lyra at the premium live event, which cost the 28-year-old star her title match against The Man. Additionally, with this loss, Valkyria will no longer get a shot at the Women's IC Title till Becky Lynch is the champion.This shows how the error made by Bayley has cost Lyra too much, which could lead to a heel turn by Valkyria. This indirectly also serves as the reason why the RAW star didn't switch characters at The Biggest Party of The Summer as the company may have planned to turn Lyra heel by baiting a Bayley turn.#1. The heel turn could be planned for RAW after SummerSlamSummerSlam is indeed a major stage, but the Triple H-led creative regime could have planned Bayley's heel turn for WWE RAW after SummerSlam. This might be a significant reason why she didn't switch her character at The Biggest Party of The Summer.Turning the former Damage CTRL leader heel on the red brand after SummerSlam will highlight that moment and not let it get overshadowed by all the action on the show. Also, it adds a surprise factor to Monday Night RAW after having a massive two-night PLE.