3 Reasons why Becky Lynch failed to win WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title at Backlash

Becky Lynch failed to become Women's Intercontinental Champion at WWE Backlash 2025. The Man locked horns with Lyra Valkyria but failed to dethrone the latter.
After turning on Valkyria following their women's tag team title loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Lynch tried to prove a point. The Man intended to show the Intercontinental Champion that she was the superior wrestler and stood head and shoulders above the rest of the roster. However, things did not turn out in her favor, and she lost to her fellow Irish superstar.
In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the multi-time women's champion failed to win the Championship at Backlash PLE.
#3. WWE is pushing Lyra Valkyria to the moon
One of the reasons behind Becky Lynch's loss could be WWE's plan to push Lyra Valkyria as the champion. Since moving to the main roster, Triple H has been booking the young female star to the moon with her being dominant in her matches.
Even her becoming the inaugural Women's IC Champion implied WWE's intention to elevate her status in the main roster. Defeating someone like Becky Lynch will surely put the 27-year-old star in a better position within the company.
This could be why Lynch suffered the loss at Backlash 2025, and Lyra is still your Champion.
#2. The loss does not affect Becky Lynch that much
Becky Lynch is already a well-established star in the women's division. The loss at Backlash 2025 doesn't affect her that much and doesn't hurt her momentum for her upcoming feuds.
However, if Lyra had suffered the loss, it could have derailed her momentum and put her in a weaker position. This could be one of the motives why the Stamford-based promotion booked Becky Lynch lose at Backlash.
#1. The company has alternative plans for Lynch
WWE is heading towards Money in the Bank 2025 after the Backlash show. It's possible that the company may have some major plans for the former Royal Rumble winner, and this could be the reason Becky suffered the loss.
One of the potential plans for Lynch could be her inclusion in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. In the past, The Man has been part of the MITB ladder match but failed to emerge as the winner.
This year, Triple H may again book The Man in the traditional ladder match, which serves as a chance for the former Champion to enter in women's world title scenario again.
For those unaware, WWE MITB 2025 is set to take place on June 7, 2025, from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.