3 Reasons why Becky Lynch did not qualify for WWE Money in the Bank

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch competed in a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying ladder match. The Irish star faced off against Roxanne Perez and Natalya in a Triple Threat bout. Despite all of Lynch's efforts, the 23-year-old female star managed to shock the world and emerge as the victor.

This officially qualifies Roxanne for the traditional Women's MITB ladder match. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the former Women's World Champion did not qualify for Money in the Bank 2025.

#3. To escalate Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria's feud

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria clashed at Backlash 2025, where the Women's Intercontinental Champion defeated Lynch and retained the title. To escalate the feud between these two stars, WWE could have pulled the move and decided to let Lyra interfere in the recent MITB qualifying match.

This move on the latest edition of RAW will allow the Stamford-based promotion to intensify their rivalry and set up a rematch in the near future.

#2. The Man doesn't need the MITB briefcase

The Irish star is already one of the most decorated stars in the women's division. The popularity of Lynch and the pop she gets, even as a villainous star, is commendable. This shows that Becky doesn't need a Money in the Bank briefcase to prove her legacy or earn a World title shot.

If WWE has any plans to insert The Man into a Women's World title feud, they could directly put her in because of her current main-event status in the company.

#1. WWE wants to push Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez recently arrived on Monday Night RAW and officially became part of the main roster. One reason for Becky Lynch's loss may be linked to WWE's intention to push Roxanne. The Triple H creative team appears to have big plans for the former NXT Champion.

This could be why The Game preferred to have Perez as the winner over Lynch in the Money in the Bank qualifying match. This push is also subtly affirmed by the inclusion of the 23-year-old star in The Judgment Day storyline, as Finn Balor introduced Perez to the villainous faction.

So, these could be the potential reasons why Becky Lynch didn't qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the latest edition of the Monday Night show.

