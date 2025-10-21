3 reasons Becky Lynch retained WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri on RAW

Becky Lynch managed to retain her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri on Monday Night RAW. It wasn't though a clean win for Becky, who used a dirty move to retain her title. She used the title to attack Maxxine during the match, which caused the match referee to call for her disqualification.Since the titles don't exchange hands after the matches are called off after DQs, Becky managed to once again walk out with her title. On that note, in this listicle, we will list out three reasons why The Man won this contest against Maxxine Dupree on RAW.#3 WWE wants Becky to hold the title at least till Survivor SeriesOne possible reason why WWE didn't book Becky Lynch to lose her Intercontinental Championship on RAW is probably to make the title change on a big event like the Survivor Series: WarGames event, which is next month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSince a title change took place earlier in the night (AJ Styles and Dragon Lee winning World Tag Team Championsips), maybe, the creative team wanted another title change to happen at some other event. Maybe if not at Survivor Series: WarGames, Becky can also drop her title at Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME), which is also 10 days away. #2 Liv Morgan most probably returning to remove Becky Lynch as Intercontinental ChampionIf there's any credible superstar on RAW to remove Becky Lynch as the Women's Intercontinental Champion, that's Liv Morgan. The former Women's World Champion can return before Survivor Series: WarGames and challenge The Man for the title. This could be one reason why WWE didn't book Becky Lynch to lose her title to Maxxine on Monday Night RAW.Liv Morgan has been out of action for the past few months due to an injury. She dislocated her shoulder during a match with Kairi Sane on RAW, after which she was written off. However, she could script her comeback any day to the company. Moreover, if she returns to challenge Becky for the IC title, that would also be a face run for Morgan, who has so far been a heel in the Judgment Day faction. #1 WWE wants Maxxine Dupri to win the title on a big event like Survivor SeriesMaxxine Dupri has competed in two back-to-back matches against Becky Lynch on RAW. In fact, in her first clash with the former women's champion, Maxxine managed to win the match after Becky was counted out. Tonight's clash was her second attempt on The Man to make a big win on RAW. However, she ended up losing it. Maybe the creative team of WWE wants Maxxine's big moment to happen at a grand event like SNME or Survivor Series. A win on RAW wouldn't be as big as compared to winning her maiden title on a WWE PLE event. This could be one reason why the Alpha Academy member didn't win against Becky on RAW. Since the contest didn't end in a clean finish, we could see the two get in another title match soon. It remains to be seen when these two will clash inside the squared circle once again.