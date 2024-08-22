3 reasons why Becky Lynch's hiatus will lead to biggest secret return

Becky Lynch has been out of WWE for almost three months, as her contract with the company expired and the two sides didn't reach an agreement on a new deal. As there is no indication yet on what is next for The Man and whether she will retire from wrestling, a return to WWE could be a likely scenario.

Should she come back, though, there could be a lot of things that she could do, as she is considered a top star in the business. With that in mind, we take a look at three reasons her hiatus could lead to a big-time return for Becky Lynch in the business.

#3. Becky Lynch will have taken a long hiatus

There is no indication whether Becky Lynch could return soon or she will take significant time off before discussing a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. Either way, it has been a long time since fans last saw her on WWE TV, so a comeback would surprise WWE fans.

We have seen WWE Superstars making impressive comebacks after a long hiatus and bringing excitement to fans, helping create some hype and build some momentum.

The latest examples are Roman Reigns and CM Punk, while Charlotte Flair and Seth Rollins are another two names that are set to make impressive returns in the coming months.

#2. She could become part of the title picture right away

Becky Lynch is considered a big star, indicated by one of her nicknames 'Big-Time Becks,' and a return to WWE would mean that she could re-enter the title picture right away. Becky has already done something similar when she came back from her maternity break and won the SmackDown Women's Title at SummerSlam 2021.

Lynch could join the RAW roster and go after Liv Morgan, who dethroned her back in late May to become the new Women's World Champion. Thus, she could be back for revenge and aim to reclaim the title she dropped before her hiatus.

She could also go after Rhea Ripley and re-ignite the feud that led to a title match at WrestleMania 40. As for SmackDown, it would also make sense to move there and challenge Nia Jax to a match for the Women's Championship.

#1. She could come back and create a faction to elevate new stars and dominate the women's division

Becky Lynch had had an impressive stint in singles competition before taking time off and the WWE Universe could see her return to re-emerge as a top star in the women's division.

To do so, she could have a heel turn and go after the other top stars, starting a storyline that she would be back to "injure" her opponents.

Alternatively, it would make sense to maintain her current 'face' character and start a new faction, where she would be able to help elevate new stars.

In her final weeks before her hiatus, fans saw her advice Lyra Valkyria, who is also a face in WWE, thus a partnership between the two would make sense for WWE.

Should it happen, though, it could lead to Lyra getting a push by WWE, while the two could create a tag team and attempt to dethrone reigning tag champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

