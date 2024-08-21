Roman Reigns seemingly removed by WWE from an upcoming show

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the biggest draws for WWE currently. However, it looks like the Original Tribal Chief will not be a part of an upcoming major show, as the company is no longer advertising him for the September 13, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

The Head of the Table made his return to WWE programming at SummerSlam after being sidelined for a few months. He did not waste any time in going after Solo Sikoa, costing the new Bloodline leader his match against Cody Rhodes. Reigns has been embroiled in a feud with the new Bloodline since then, as he has been trying to reclaim the Ula Fala that goes around the neck of the Tribal Chief.

While Roman Reigns was not assigned to any brand during this year's draft, his appearances since his return have been limited to SmackDown. The megastar was also advertised for the September 13 edition of the blue brand, a special date as the Friday night show would be returning to the USA Network on that day. However, the Original Tribal Chief was recently removed from the show's official graphic and is no longer listed in the 'featured superstars' section.

Roman Reigns suffered a brutal beatdown on WWE SmackDown

While Roman Reigns was able to deal with the new Bloodline on his own on a couple of occasions, Jacob Fatu returned from injury on SmackDown this past Friday to tilt the odds in the heel faction's favor. The Samoan Werewolf launched a blindside attack on Reigns, after which he, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa put the former Universal Champion through the announcement table.

Reigns is expected to be on the sidelines for a few weeks to sell off the injury. He also suffered a major setback in real life as his uncle and WWE Hall of Famer, Afa Anoa'i, recently passed away. Roman also lost his father, Sika Anoa'i, recently, and thus, the last few months have been tough for the Head of the Table.

There were speculations that Roman Reigns wouldn't be showing up until the September 13 edition of SmackDown. However, with the Original Tribal Chief no longer being advertised for the blue brand's return to the USA Network, it is unlikely that fans will get to see him on September 13 as well.

