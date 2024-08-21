WWE Universe gives Roman Reigns new nickname following recent SmackDown report

WWE fans have given Roman Reigns a new nickname following recent reports that he may not be appearing on SmackDown for a while. The veteran returned at SummerSlam to cost Solo Sikoa his opportunity to become Undisputed WWE Champion.

Solo Sikoa formed a new version of The Bloodline during Reigns' hiatus. Jacob Fatu returned at the end of this past Friday's SmackDown and attacked Roman Reigns. The heel faction then stood tall over The Original Tribal Chief and posed in the ring at the end of the show.

Wrestling fans have reacted to a post by Litty Wrestling on Instagram and have given Reigns a hilarious new nickname due to his limited schedule. Reigns is rumored not to be appearing on SmackDown until the blue brand moves to the USA Network on September 13.

A fan suggested that 'OTC' didn't actually mean Original Tribal Chief, it meant "Off The Clock," as Reigns doesn't appear often on SmackDown.

A wrestling fan gave Reigns a new nickname on Instagram (Credit: @Littywrestling on Instagram)

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga will be defending the WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits on this week's episode of SmackDown.

WWE legend predicts Roman Reigns and The Rock could have the greatest match of all time

Wrestling veteran Mark Henry recently stated that The Rock and Roman Reigns could potentially have the greatest match in history down the line.

The Rock returned last year and was set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL before the "WeWantCody" movement took over. The Great One turned heel, joined The Bloodline, and teamed with The Head of the Table during Night One to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry claimed that Roman Reigns versus The Final Boss has the chance to be remembered as the best match of all time. The World's Strongest Man added that there will be no titles on the line and the storyline will be about family.

"That might be the match that takes over as the best match of all time. It's got the potential. And neither one of them will have a title. [Yeah, because it's real and it's about family.] Yeah," he said. [42:09 - 42:32]

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since the RAW following WrestleMania XL. He confronted Cody Rhodes and warned The American Nightmare that he would be coming after him when he returned. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Brahma Bull down the line.

