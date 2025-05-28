3 Reasons why Bianca Belair must turn heel and reunite with top superstar on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair has been out of action since breaking her finger at WWE WrestleMania 41. The EST was a part of arguably the greatest women's Triple Threat Match in the history of The Show of Shows, suffering her maiden loss on The Grandest Stage of Them All. She then announced her injury the next night on RAW, proceeding to take time off.

With the longest-reigning women's champion in the promotion's history set to return to weekly programming this Friday on SmackDown, fans are wondering how she will make her comeback. The 36-year-old megastar was involved in massive storylines on both brands before her exit and could thus show up anywhere. Wherever she lands, there's a growing argument for her to do so as a heel, and it's increasingly a convincing one.

Here are three reasons why Bianca Belair must return to WWE SmackDown as a heel (and possibly reunite with Naomi):

#3. Bianca Belair has unresolved business with Jade Cargill

Since Jade Cargill's eye-popping return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, she has had minimal interaction with Bianca Belair. Despite Cargill and Belair both confronting Naomi for her dastardly attack on The Storm in November 2024, the two-time tag team champions are yet to address their relationship on screen. There have been teases and social media back-and-forths, but no promo exchanges to clear the air.

What if this has been by design, leading up to the three-time world champion's heel turn? The former AEW TBS Champion is coming into her own as a main event babyface, so having an established star of the caliber of Belair as a nemesis can take her to the next level.

The EST has arguably been the greatest female babyface of the 21st century, but as seen with John Cena and Becky Lynch, Triple H is not afraid to turn beloved stars evil.

#2. Bianca Belair and Naomi were recently spotted together

Ever since Bianca Belair and Naomi's incredibly emotional post-Elimination Chamber face-off on WWE SmackDown, they have barely interacted on TV. However, The Glow has been actively trying to cajole her former best friend on social media, as opposed to Jade Cargill's radio-silent approach. The former TNA Knockouts World Champion was even recently spotted with The EST at Natalya's birthday party.

Is it all unrelated, or could the duo be planning a heel partnership? Could Triple H and Co. use these real-life breadcrumbs to craft a massive storyline turn? There's no smoke without fire, and the backstage signs may set the stage for an epic heel turn from one of the noblEST stars in the business.

#1. The WWE Universe's reaction toward The EST on the Road to WrestleMania 41 pointed to an impending heel turn

Bianca Belair is arguably one of the top three "white meat" babyfaces in recent WWE history, along with John Cena and Cody Rhodes. The EST is the personification of honor, strength, and courage and has overcome obstacle after obstacle without turning to the dark side, sometimes barely breaking a sweat.

Like clockwork, this success has led some fans to grow bored of her character. Belair was the recipient of boos on multiple occasions during her feud with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Upon returning from injury, she's most likely to clash with babyfaces like Ripley, SKY, or Jade. Given how popular all three women currently are, it will make a lot of sense for her to return as a heel, both to boost them and freshen her character.

