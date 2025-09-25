3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar has disappeared from WWE once again

The performance of Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza was evidence that he is still the Beast Incarnate. The Mayor of Suplex City defeated John Cena with utter domination. However, since this big win, Lesnar has yet to make his next appearance.Additionally, the company is not advertising Brock for any upcoming show, which hints that he might have disappeared from WWE again. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the former World Champion vanished from the Stamford-based promotion.#3. Part-time scheduleXpertTheif @NotXpertTheifLINK@SKWrestling_ there’s only one Beast &amp;amp;amp; that’s Brock LesnarOne of the primary reasons behind Lesnar's sudden absence after Wrestlepalooza could be his part-time schedule. This isn't the first time he has disappeared from the company after a match. Even his previous World Championship reigns had also witnessed some long gaps and hiatus from television.After 2023, the return of Brock Lesnar took place at SummerSlam 2025, and it appears that he is back, albeit with a part-time schedule.#2. WWE might be saving him for Survivor Series: WarGames 2025After Crown Jewel, Perth, Australia, WWE's biggest show will be Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. Already, the company has confirmed Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and many other major names for the PLE, as they are featured on the promotional poster.So, to make the show bigger, Triple H could be planning to save Brock Lesnar for Survivor Series. This could be why he might be given a break after Wrestlepalooza, leading to his disappearance.The inclusion of the Beast Incarnate in Survivor Series WarGames opens up an intriguing direction to explore, and Brock could be booked for a significant match.#1. Being punished for attacking the referee and commentatorsWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBrock Lesnar was about to attack Michael Cole but instead hits Corey Graves with multiple F5’s.Lesnar attacked commentators on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza, where he destroyed Corey Graves and humiliated Michael Cole. In the post-match segment of the Indianapolis show, the Beast executed an F5 on the referee and put him down with John Cena.Therefore, for attacking officials, Lesnar might face punishment from the authority figures. The company could address his absence in the upcoming episode of SmackDown, where Nick Aldis might make this declaration officially.With a suspension angle, WWE can write Brock Lesnar off television, and he will make his comeback once the officials lift his potential suspension.