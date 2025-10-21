3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't return on WWE RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 21, 2025 03:52 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2025! (Credits: WWE.Com)

Since WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision faction on the RAW after Crown Jewel Perth by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, there was buzz that Brock Lesnar could return by this week and could replace The Visionary as the new leader of Heyman's heel stable.

Ad

Tonight's edition of the red brand saw General Manager Adam Pearce confirming Seth's injury and stripping him of the World Heavyweight Title. It announced that the new champion will be crowned at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.

CM Punk is the rightful number-one contender for the gold, and the promotion hosted a Battle Royal in the main event to find out the Best in the World's opponent for WWE SNME. Fans anticipated Lesnar's return in the main event as Adam Pearce removed the Brons from the bout, but the Beast Incarnate did not show up, and Jey Uso ended up winning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

In this article, we will examine three reasons why Lesnar didn't return on the latest episode of the flagship show:

#3. The promotion might be saving him for a big moment

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a massive box-office draw for the Stamford-based promotion, and the creative may be saving the Beast's appearance for a bigger stage.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old icon appearing on a regular episode of Monday Night RAW would have nixed the massive potential it could have garnered.

Ad

#2. Build tensions between the former WWE Tag Team Champions

The strains between the iconic tag team duo, The Usos, have been brewing with each passing week, with Jey Uso trying to focus on his singles run and agreeing with Roman Reigns' advice.

The ending moment of Battle Royal saw a critical conclusion, where Main Event Uso eliminated his brother alongside LA Knight, despite Big Jim saving him in the bout earlier. Jimmy looked visibly pissed at Jey, and this may have led to a new Bloodline storyline.

Ad

#1. Heyman may be saving Lesnar for a big reason

The Oracle is known for crafting some of the most innovative game plans in professional wrestling. The Brons and the Hall of Famer manager do have some issues, where they are not visibly getting on the same page. Tonight's episode of the flagship show saw some incidents backing the claim.

Therefore, Paul could be saving Brock Lesnar's WWE comeback if Reed and Breakker betray him in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications