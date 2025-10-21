3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar didn't return on WWE RAW

Since WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was kicked out of The Vision faction on the RAW after Crown Jewel Perth by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, there was buzz that Brock Lesnar could return by this week and could replace The Visionary as the new leader of Heyman's heel stable.Tonight's edition of the red brand saw General Manager Adam Pearce confirming Seth's injury and stripping him of the World Heavyweight Title. It announced that the new champion will be crowned at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.CM Punk is the rightful number-one contender for the gold, and the promotion hosted a Battle Royal in the main event to find out the Best in the World's opponent for WWE SNME. Fans anticipated Lesnar's return in the main event as Adam Pearce removed the Brons from the bout, but the Beast Incarnate did not show up, and Jey Uso ended up winning.In this article, we will examine three reasons why Lesnar didn't return on the latest episode of the flagship show:#3. The promotion might be saving him for a big momentThe former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a massive box-office draw for the Stamford-based promotion, and the creative may be saving the Beast's appearance for a bigger stage.Meanwhile, the 48-year-old icon appearing on a regular episode of Monday Night RAW would have nixed the massive potential it could have garnered.#2. Build tensions between the former WWE Tag Team ChampionsThe strains between the iconic tag team duo, The Usos, have been brewing with each passing week, with Jey Uso trying to focus on his singles run and agreeing with Roman Reigns' advice.The ending moment of Battle Royal saw a critical conclusion, where Main Event Uso eliminated his brother alongside LA Knight, despite Big Jim saving him in the bout earlier. Jimmy looked visibly pissed at Jey, and this may have led to a new Bloodline storyline.#1. Heyman may be saving Lesnar for a big reasonThe Oracle is known for crafting some of the most innovative game plans in professional wrestling. The Brons and the Hall of Famer manager do have some issues, where they are not visibly getting on the same page. Tonight's episode of the flagship show saw some incidents backing the claim.Therefore, Paul could be saving Brock Lesnar's WWE comeback if Reed and Breakker betray him in the coming weeks.