3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam was a bad decision

The return of Brock Lesnar has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. Fans can't stop reacting to the development and coming up with dream scenarios involving The Beast Incarnate. However, some people on the internet are not very happy about the former world champion's comeback.In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Beast's return at The Biggest Party of the Summer was a bad decision.#3. Negative fan reactions on the internetBrock Lesnar was away from WWE for two years before his return, and many viewers are delighted to see him back. However, some social media users have shared negative reactions to the booking decision. They have brought up how Lesnar's name was mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the sports entertainment juggernaut.Given the adverse fan reactions, WWE might not have made the right decision by bringing Lesnar back.#2. It took the spotlight away from Seth RollinsSeth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam Night One and emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary pulling off the 'Ruse of the Century' was the talk of the town until Lesnar returned. The booking decision has shifted the spotlight from Rollins' title win to The Beast's comeback. Currently, fans are predominantly focused on debating Brock Lesnar's next move in the company. Hence, the hype around Rollins' World Heavyweight Champion win has taken a hit. The lack of attention isn't a positive sign for The Architect's future, further indicating that Lesnar's return at SummerSlam was a poor decision.#1. Brock Lesnar's return was seemingly the reason behind John Cena's sudden babyface turnOn the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H revealed that John Cena has been handpicking his opponents for his final run. With Brock Lesnar attacking The Franchise Player, a final feud between the longtime rivals seems inevitable.It also confirms that Cena is the one who picked The Beast as one of his opponents in his retirement tour. Plans for The Beast Incarnate to return as a heel star may have forced WWE to abruptly end the 17-time world champion's villainous run.On SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer, John Cena unexpectedly turned babyface and dropped his heel gimmick. The turn felt rushed and didn't do any favors to his character. This is why the former UFC star's comeback at SummerSlam doesn't appear to be a good decision.