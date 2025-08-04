3 Reasons why Brock Lesnar's return at WWE SummerSlam was a bad decision

By Love Verma
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:41 GMT
Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam [Image source: wwe.com]
Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam [Image source: wwe.com]

The return of Brock Lesnar has sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. Fans can't stop reacting to the development and coming up with dream scenarios involving The Beast Incarnate. However, some people on the internet are not very happy about the former world champion's comeback.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why The Beast's return at The Biggest Party of the Summer was a bad decision.

#3. Negative fan reactions on the internet

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Brock Lesnar was away from WWE for two years before his return, and many viewers are delighted to see him back. However, some social media users have shared negative reactions to the booking decision. They have brought up how Lesnar's name was mentioned in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Given the adverse fan reactions, WWE might not have made the right decision by bringing Lesnar back.

Ad

#2. It took the spotlight away from Seth Rollins

Ad

Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam Night One and emerged as the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary pulling off the 'Ruse of the Century' was the talk of the town until Lesnar returned. The booking decision has shifted the spotlight from Rollins' title win to The Beast's comeback.

Currently, fans are predominantly focused on debating Brock Lesnar's next move in the company. Hence, the hype around Rollins' World Heavyweight Champion win has taken a hit. The lack of attention isn't a positive sign for The Architect's future, further indicating that Lesnar's return at SummerSlam was a poor decision.

Ad

#1. Brock Lesnar's return was seemingly the reason behind John Cena's sudden babyface turn

Ad

On the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H revealed that John Cena has been handpicking his opponents for his final run. With Brock Lesnar attacking The Franchise Player, a final feud between the longtime rivals seems inevitable.

It also confirms that Cena is the one who picked The Beast as one of his opponents in his retirement tour. Plans for The Beast Incarnate to return as a heel star may have forced WWE to abruptly end the 17-time world champion's villainous run.

On SmackDown before The Biggest Party of the Summer, John Cena unexpectedly turned babyface and dropped his heel gimmick. The turn felt rushed and didn't do any favors to his character. This is why the former UFC star's comeback at SummerSlam doesn't appear to be a good decision.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications