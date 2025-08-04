Brock Lesnar to immediately dethrone Cody Rhodes as champion on WWE RAW after SummerSlam? Exploring the chances

Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 return has already given rise to much speculation among the WWE Universe. Fans are predicting what's next for the Beast Incarnate as he finally returns to the company after a hiatus of almost two years.One of the crazy speculations about Brock Lesnar is linked to RAW after the Biggest Party of the Summer. As of writing, the status of Lesnar regarding the red brand is not confirmed yet, but Triple H is likely to utilize his return buzz, which enhances the chances of The Beast appearing on Monday Night RAW.If Lesnar comes to the red show, in an unexpected twist, he may immediately dethrone Cody Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare defeated John Cena at SummerSlam and reclaimed the top prize. It's worth noting that Lesnar already has some unfinished business with the Prodigal son, going back to the same event two years ago.The last time Brock stepped in the ring was against Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered the loss. Although the Beast Incarnate shared a torch-passing moment with Cody at that time, things have now changed. So, Lesnar may confront Rhodes on RAW after SummerSlam and challenge him for an Undisputed Title match. If this match unfolds, the Mayor of Suplex City will eventually dethrone him and emerge as the new Undisputed Champion.Though the scenario is realistic, it's still not likely to unfold even if Brock makes his presence in the upcoming episode of the Red Brand. The first thing is that Rhodes is not part of Monday Night RAW. Secondly, Brock Lesnar rarely wrestles on a weekly show.The last time he laced up boots in the ring on RAW was with Cody Rhodes in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, where he betrayed the American Nightmare and destroyed him even before the match began.Overall, Brock Lesnar's return has changed the landscape of the Stamford-based promotion, and if he appears on RAW, we may get some answers about his plans in WWE.Brock Lesnar's return was necessary for WWE SummerSlamSummerSlam is known for genuine surprises and unexpected returns. This year, Triple H made the Biggest Party of the Summer even bigger by extending it to a two-night event.The first night of SummerSlam already ended with Seth Rollins' shocking MITB cash-in, and the second night is usually considered even bigger in comparison to the first one. The only way to top the Visionary's MITB cash-in was the return of Brock Lesnar when almost everyone had lost hope of his comeback.The return of Brock Lesnar has not only solidified SummerSlam ending in a gigantic way, but it has also generated a major buzz in the aftermath for the World Wrestling Entertainment.