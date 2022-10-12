3 reasons why Brock Lesnar v. Bobby Lashley II will be better than their prior feud

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE on last night's episode of RAW. Lesnar attacked United States Champion Bobby Lashley before his title defense against Seth Rollins.

While the two had a mini-feud earlier in the year leading up to the Royal Rumble, there were a multitude of factors that led to the feud and match being lackluster.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why the upcoming Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley feud will be better than the previous one.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will be the main focus

When the Beast and the Almighty last met

Starting with the most obvious reason - unlike their Royal Rumble match, there will be no interference in this encounter.

At the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline interfered in the match and cost Lesnar the WWE Championship. On top of that, Paul Heyman also turned on Lesnar during the match as well.

Fans had been anticipating the dream match between Lesnar and Lashley for years. Instead of the focus being on the two and the match, it was on the ongoing feud between Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

This time, there will be no outside interference or factors and the focus will be on the two. This is already a huge improvement on their prior bout.

#2. Bobby Lashley is a bigger superstar now

The United States Championship feels important again

Another reason this feud should be much better is that Bobby Lashley is a much bigger deal now than he was earlier in the year.

While Lashley was a former WWE Champion during their first feud, he felt like an afterthought due to the aforementioned Lesnar-Reigns feud. Lesnar even insinuated this when he would say "Bobby Who?" during their promos.

Now, after a United States title reign where he elevated the title and made it feel prestigious again, Lashley is a much bigger deal. A clean victory over Lesnar will further cement that fact.

#1. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have unfinished business

Brock Lesnar never forgets

The feud will also be better because it makes sense, seeing as Lesnar and Lashley have unfinished business with one another.

In all the chaos at the Royal Rumble, many may have forgotten that Lashley won the WWE Championship from Lesnar. While that was mainly due to The Bloodline, Brock Lesnar is not the type to forget these things.

The two did not interact at the Elimination Chamber since Lashley was removed early in the match due to an injury. So Lesnar couldn't get his revenge against Lashley there.

Lesnar recently took out Lashley, which led to Seth Rollins capturing the United States Championship. The two are essentially even now and will have a match that makes logical sense.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes