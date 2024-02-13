3 Reasons why Bronson Reed lost the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW

The next stop on the Road to WrestleMania is Elimination Chamber. On RAW and SmackDown, qualifiers for the Chamber matches are taking place. The winner of the bout at the PLE will get an opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

While Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton qualified on SmackDown last week, the ongoing addition of RAW witnessed Bobby Lashley beat Bronson Reed to be eligible for the Elimination Chamber. This was a surprise since many thought Reed would win, given he is from Australia and the Premium Live Event will take place in the country.

In this article, we will look at three reasons why Bronson Reed lost against Bobby Lashley on RAW:

#3. Bronson Reed lacked momentum ahead of the Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber match is one of the most gruesome stipulations in WWE history. Anyone who competes inside the chamber must have some momentum behind them. However, that's not been the case with Bronson Reed, sadly.

Despite his powerful presence, Reed has not wrestled much on RAW. Until now, the Australian superstar has only wrestled twice on the red brand. This stat is not great if a superstar is to compete in the Elimination Chamber.

#2. To repackage Bronson Reed

At one point last year, it felt like Bronson Reed was on the verge of a massive push in WWE. However, since the beginning of 2024, it has no longer been the case. His loss to Bobby Lashley and failure to qualify for the Elimination Chamber indicate the same.

One reason why this could have happened is because the WWE might be looking to repackage him. Given that the current gimmick and storylines haven't worked well for Reed, the promotion could allow him some time off and present him in a completely new light.

#1. He has yet to become a major name

On Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed has been an intimidating superstar. He has faced many big names throughout his career and registered some impressive wins. However, it could be argued that he has not established himself as a major draw for WWE.

Given Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are the two individuals who have qualified till now, it seems WWE desires to go with their most famous names in Perth, Australia. This could be a significant reason Reed lost to Bobby Lashley on RAW.

