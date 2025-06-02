3 Reasons why Carlito's WWE release is a mistake

R-Truth's WWE release was already a huge surprise for everyone. Just a few hours after the shocking news, Carlito confirmed that he is also leaving the Stamford-based promotion soon. The Judgment Day member took to his official X account and revealed that his WWE contract will end in two weeks.

He also thanked fans and the company for everything. By the end of the tweet, he joked about returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut after another 13 years. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Carlito's WWE release is a mistake.

#3. Carlito was a great addition to The Judgment Day

One of the primary reasons why Carlito's WWE release was a mistake is due to his significant contribution to The Judgment Day faction. The veteran returned in 2023 at Backlash and later teamed up with the Latino World Order.

Later, Triple H decides to turn him heel. Since his inclusion in the villainous faction, the Bad Apple has played a significant role in the faction's stories and has also been part of crucial matches. Following all this development, releasing Carlito from World Wrestling Entertainment could be a prominent misstep.

#2. WWE will miss out on another chance for a great romantic storyline on television

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been involved in a romantic storyline on television that fans truly enjoy. However, another romantic storyline, for which seeds have already been planted, exists between Carlito and Raquel Rodriguez.

There have been numerous instances where the Triple H creative regime has hinted at this romantic storyline. Therefore, releasing The Judgment Day member after multiple teases could be a mistake, and the company might miss the opportunity to develop this storyline.

#1. Carlito's segments were getting good traction on social media

After being introduced as a member of The Judgment Day, Carlito's segments were gaining good traction on social media. Usually, fans have seen many situations where stars were in the main spotlight but still struggled to establish a social media presence.

However, this wasn't the case with the former US Champion, as his segments were loved by the fans. Thus, releasing him could prove to be a poor decision and a major mistake by the Stamford-based promotion.

Overall, Carlito was a great part of WWE television with his Judgment Day storyline. Now, it remains to be seen how The Game will book the storyline further without his inclusion on Monday Night RAW.

