3 reasons why Chad Gable lost against Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle 2024

Chad Gable put everything he had into his Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn. Despite his best efforts, the bout didn't end in his favor as Zayn executed the Helluva Kick, securing the victory and retaining his IC championship.

The match also demonstrated significant emotional tension within the Alpha Academy, as Maxxine Dupri and Otis didn't perform as Gable had instructed. This unexpected turn of events contributed to Zayn's successful title defense.

Meanwhile, in this article, we will discuss the three probable reasons why Chad Gable lost against Sami at this Scotland premium live event.

#3. To finally disband the Alpha Academy

Expand Tweet

Trending

One potential reason for Chad Gable's loss at Clash at the Castle could be to set the stage for the official disbandment of the Alpha Academy faction.

The 38-year-old star was visibly frustrated after his loss and showed signs of dissatisfaction during the match when Otis and Maxxine Dupri failed to follow his commands. Even, Otis chose to leave during the final moments of the match, carrying Maxxine away after Gable accidentally hit her at ringside.

This mounting frustration could lead Master Gable to disband the faction on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. This brewing tension and potential split might be the underlying motive behind Gable's loss at this Scotland premium live event.

#2. Too early for Sami Zayn to lose the IC Champion

Another reason behind Chad Gable's loss could be tied to preserving Sami Zayn's title reign. Losing the Intercontinental Championship in Scotland might be seen as too early to end the 39-year-old star's reign, as Sami has held the title for only 70 days. Further, he has primarily feuded with Gable since winning it.

So, WWE likely wants to avoid having the former Bloodline member lose the title in his first major feud. Therefore, this desire to maintain Zayn's momentum and credibility as champion might have led to Gable's loss at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#1. To plant seeds for Chad Gable, The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile's potential alliance

Expand Tweet

The visible frustration of Master Gable after his loss to Sami Zayn is not only a potential step toward disbanding Alpha Academy but also a way to plant seeds for the rumored alliance with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

It's conceivable that Chad Gable might finally disband Alpha Academy by kicking out the current members and recruiting The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile as new members. If Gable had won the title at Clash at the Castle, allying with Brutus and Julius Creed and Nile wouldn't have made as much sense. However, his loss could be the trigger for the formation of this new alliance.