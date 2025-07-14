3 reasons why Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss failed to win the Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Evolution

At WWE Evolution 2025, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were part of a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match. Despite their best efforts, things didn't end in their favour, and instead, The Judgment Day retained the titles.

The team of The Queen and The Goddess is well-liked by the WWE Universe, and their loss in the all-women's premium live event surprised many.

In this article, we will discuss three potential reasons why Flair and Bliss failed to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at the recent show.

#3. Roxanne Perez needed that victory

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defended the tag titles as Perez had replaced Liv Morgan following her injury. This victory at Evolution was a much-needed factor for Roxanne to prove that she can replace Liv in The Judgment Day.

Had Flair and Bliss managed to dethrone Judgment Day, Perez could be seen as a weak link. So, to make the storyline intriguing in the villainous faction, Charlotte and Alexa took the loss at Evolution and failed to become the new tag champions.

#2. No plans for a long-term run as a tag team

Another reason behind the loss of the former Women's World Champions could be due to WWE not having long-term plans for them as a tag team. It's possible that the Stamford-based promotion could now use this angle to set up a match between them at SummerSlam 2025.

Suffering losses in big matches will create frustration in both the stars, potentially leading to a heated argument. This could eventually lead to a singles match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Hence, without a long-term run as a pair being the plan, WWE could have preferred not to put the tag team titles on their shoulders.

#1. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair don't necessarily need the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Bliss and Charlotte are already among the most decorated women in the history of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Both female stars had previous title reigns as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Goddess won the tag team title with Nikki Cross and Asuka as partners previously. Talking about The Queen, she also won the tag team gold with The Empress of Tomorrow by her side.

Having stacked such accolades already, both stars do not need to become the tag team champions at this point. This could be why they suffered the loss at the all-women's PLE.

