3 Reasons why Charlotte Flair chose Tiffany Stratton as her WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

By Love Verma
Modified Feb 15, 2025 04:23 GMT
Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. [Image credits: WWE.com &amp; X]
Charlotte Flair will face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 [Image credits: WWE.com & WWE on X]

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, another significant match for WrestleMania 41 was made official. This transpired when the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair, made her presence felt and confirmed Tiffany Stratton as her WrestleMania opponent.

This assures that The Queen will challenge the WWE Women's Champion at The Showcase of The Immortals, making this an exciting clash for the WWE Universe to witness. In this article, we will discuss three reasons why Charlotte chose Tiffany as her opponent for this year’s Show of Shows.

#3. To raise Tiffany Stratton's status in the main roster

Tiffany Stratton has been getting a rather positive reaction from the live crowd whenever she appears. However, she still needs a push and further elevation as a star on the main roster.

As for Charlotte Flair, The Queen is not only a multi-time women's champion but also one of the most popular and widely recognized female superstars in WWE. Getting Charlotte to take on Tiffany in a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All seems like a strategic decision to elevate Stratton’s status on the main roster.

Fans will now be eager to see whether Tiffany can retain her gold or if Flair will add another title reign to her already historic record as a women's champion. If Stratton manages to defeat Flair, she will solidify herself as a dominant champion on The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

Overall, this matchup seems designed to give the 25-year-old star a major spotlight.

#2. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have already clashed twice at WWE WrestleMania

The other option Charlotte Flair had besides Tiffany Stratton was the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, on WWE RAW. However, the reason Flair may have chosen Stratton could be that she has already faced The Eradicator twice at WrestleMania.

Their first clash took place at WrestleMania 36, where The Queen dethroned Rhea Ripley as the NXT Women's Champion. Later, at WrestleMania 39, Ripley got her revenge by defeating Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Given that Flair and Ripley have already had two WrestleMania encounters, WWE may have preferred to book Flair vs. Stratton instead of another Flair vs. Ripley showdown for The Show of Shows this year.

#1. Flair might consider Stratton as the weaker WrestleMania opponent

Tiffany Stratton still has a lot to prove on the main roster, which could be why The Queen chose her as her WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent. Charlotte may view Tiffany as a weaker champion compared to Rhea Ripley and might believe she is easier to defeat than The Eradicator.

Hence, Stratton’s underdog position as The Buff Barbie could be another factor behind this decision by the multi-time women's champion.

WrestleMania 41 will let the fans know if The Queen's choice was the right one.

Edited by Harish Raj S
